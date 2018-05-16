Graze Punchy Nut Punchy Protein Sharing Bag 118G

Product Description
- Chilli & lime flavoured cashews, lightly salted peanuts & almonds
- Punchy chilli and lime is a source of plant protein for healthy muscles and bones. Add vitamin E and essential minerals like phosphorus, magnesium, copper and manganese and you've got a snack that supports your immune system, protects cells from stress and helps metabolise energy. Yowzah.
- We believe the veggie option should be the most exciting thing on the menu, with delicious flavours and the power to make you get-up-and-go.
- At graze, we're all about two things. Seriously tasty, wholesome ingredients - and imagination. Why? Because together, they've created over 1000 (and counting) ingenious snacks for hungry grazers everywhere.
- Fuel your busy days
- 6g plant protein per portion
- High in fibre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Vegan
- Pack size: 118g
- Source of protein which contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Baked Salted Peanuts (38%): Blanched Peanuts, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Chilli and Lime Flavoured Cashews (35%): Cashew Nuts, Chilli & Lime Seasoning (6%) (Salt, Sugar, Spices [Cayenne, Cardamom, Ginger, Cumin], Natural Flavourings, Herbs [Parsley, Basil], Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Yeast Powder, Dried Bell Pepper, Rice Flour, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Malic Acid, Lime Juice Powder, Colour: Chlorophyll), Tapioca Starch, Almonds (27%)
Allergy Information
- We pack all our snacks in the same place so they may contain Gluten, Eggs, Soy, Nuts, Milk, Celery, Mustard & Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, please enjoy within one week.
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- May contain hard nutshell
Name and address
- Graze,
- Palm Court,
- 4 Heron Square,
- Richmond,
- London,
- TW9 1EW,
Return to
- Visit us at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at Freepost, the giant graze box
- Graze,
- Palm Court,
- 4 Heron Square,
- Richmond,
- London,
- TW9 1EW,
- UK.
Net Contents
118g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion 29g
|Energy
|2490 kJ
|722 kJ
|-
|598 kcal
|174 kcal
|Fat
|47 g
|14 g
|of which saturates
|6.7 g
|1.9 g
|Carbohydrate
|22 g
|6.4 g
|of which sugars
|4.9 g
|1.4 g
|Fibre
|7.4 g
|2.1 g
|Protein
|22 g
|6.4 g
|Salt
|0.88 g
|0.25 g
|This pack contains approx. 4 portions
|-
|-
Safety information
May contain hard nutshell
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019