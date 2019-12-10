By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tamnavulin 70Cl Sweet

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tamnavulin 70Cl Sweet
£ 22.00
£31.43/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Double Cask matured for a classic Speyside taste; rich, smooth and mellow. The distillery at Tamnavulin was opened in 1966 on the banks of River Livet, deep in the heart of Speyside, the most celebrated whisky producing region in Scotland.
  • Amber gold in colour, this rich and elegant Speyside single malt whisky has hints of sweet toffee, honey and, marzipan on the nose with refreshing pineapple, pear and subtle citrus notes on the palate.
  • Set on the banks of the corrie stream and the River Livet, we draw our water from underground springs in the Easterton Hills. Formed by Snowmelt from the surrounding mountains, this water is naturally filtered through ancient limestone rock.
  • Double cask
  • Matured in American oak barrels finished in sherry casks
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Double Cask matured for a classic Speyside taste; rich, smooth and mellow

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Cap. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Tamnavulin Distillery,
  • Ballindalloch,
  • Banffshire,
  • AB37 9JA,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • Tamnavulin Distillery,
  • Ballindalloch,
  • Banffshire,
  • AB37 9JA,
  • Scotland.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

The Glenlivet Founders Reserve Malt Whisky 70Cl

£ 22.00
£31.43/litre

Offer

Bowmore 12 Year Old Whisky 70Cl

£ 40.00
£57.15/litre

Woodford Reserve 70Cl

£ 20.00
£28.58/litre

Offer

Talisker Skye Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl

£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here