Tamnavulin 70Cl Sweet

- Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- Double Cask matured for a classic Speyside taste; rich, smooth and mellow. The distillery at Tamnavulin was opened in 1966 on the banks of River Livet, deep in the heart of Speyside, the most celebrated whisky producing region in Scotland.
- Amber gold in colour, this rich and elegant Speyside single malt whisky has hints of sweet toffee, honey and, marzipan on the nose with refreshing pineapple, pear and subtle citrus notes on the palate.
- Set on the banks of the corrie stream and the River Livet, we draw our water from underground springs in the Easterton Hills. Formed by Snowmelt from the surrounding mountains, this water is naturally filtered through ancient limestone rock.
- Double cask
- Matured in American oak barrels finished in sherry casks
- Pack size: 70cl
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Scotland
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Cap. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Tamnavulin Distillery,
- Ballindalloch,
- Banffshire,
- AB37 9JA,
- Scotland.
Return to
- Tamnavulin Distillery,
- Ballindalloch,
- Banffshire,
- AB37 9JA,
- Scotland.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
