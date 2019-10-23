Tesco 8 Beef Burgers 454G

Nice little burger
These are fine for a small burger. Fit well into Tesco snack sized rolls. Obviously not the size nor taste of a premium quarter-pounder but you wouldn't expect that for this price.
Wrong Nutritional Information
The nutritional information is incorrect, I am on keto as I am diabetic so watching my Carb intake is crucial, on here it states these burgers are 0g of carbohydrates when we bought them it states they are 2g of carbohydrates per burger, please rectify.
Mid-range product. The taste of it is neutral.
Mid-range product. The taste of it is neutral.
Tasteless
Didn’t have much flavour
tastes ok but the shrinkage is bad with these
tastes ok but the shrinkage is bad with these
CHEAP
Poor quality bad taste cheap and nasty