By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 8 Beef Burgers 454G

2(6)Write a review
Tesco 8 Beef Burgers 454G
£ 2.50
£5.51/kg
One burger
  • Energy487kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1106kJ / 266kcal

Product Description

  • Beef burgers with onion, salt and black pepper.
  • Succulent beef seasoned with salt and black pepper for full flavour
  • British or Irish beef
  • Cook from frozen 12 mins
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (80%), Onion, Water, Pea Flour, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
For best results grill from frozen.
Place under a pre-heated grill for 10-12 minutes.
Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K. or Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1106kJ / 266kcal487kJ / 117kcal
Fat19.1g8.4g
Saturates8.7g3.8g
Carbohydrate4.6g2.0g
Sugars1.4g0.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.9g8.3g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice little burger

5 stars

These are fine for a small burger. Fit well into Tesco snack sized rolls. Obviously not the size nor taste of a premium quarter-pounder but you wouldn't expect that for this price.

Wrong Nutritional Information

1 stars

The nutritional information is incorrect, I am on keto as I am diabetic so watching my Carb intake is crucial, on here it states these burgers are 0g of carbohydrates when we bought them it states they are 2g of carbohydrates per burger, please rectify.

Mid-range product. The taste of it is neutral.

3 stars

Mid-range product. The taste of it is neutral.

Tasteless

1 stars

Didn’t have much flavour

tastes ok but the shrinkage is bad with these

2 stars

tastes ok but the shrinkage is bad with these

CHEAP

1 stars

Poor quality bad taste cheap and nasty

Usually bought next

Tesco Large Seeded Burger Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.18/each

Tesco Soft White Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.69
£0.12/each

Offer

Tesco Brioche Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.24/each

Tesco 10 Mild Cheese Slices 200G

£ 0.90
£4.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here