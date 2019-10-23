Tesco 8 Beef Burgers 454G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Not suitable for microwave cooking.



Grill

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

For best results grill from frozen.

Place under a pre-heated grill for 10-12 minutes.

Turn occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.

200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6

Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally.

