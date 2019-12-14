Tesco Finest 4 British Beef Burgers 454G

Avoid.
I wish I had seen the reviews before I ordered this revolting mush. Horrible chemical taste and smell - very grim indeed.
Simply Disgusting
These are dreadful! They’re fatty and cheap tasting and actually inedible. It’s as though a very budget burger has been wrongly labelled!
The ' Finest ' wording is very misleading they smelt and tasted totally disgusting, I took one bite then threw the lot in the bin, please don't buy...!
Disgusting. Do not buy.
These were totally revolting. Even the kids wouldn't eat them. They stank and were really fatty and full of water.
Very poor - Not the same as the fresh product
Awful. Full of fat and tasteless. Not the same quality or taste as the fresh finest burgers. Used two and the others went in the bin.
Full of fat
These were absoloughtly full of fat and they smell and taste awful ,very disappointed ,I grilled them and had to keep draining the fat away ,I gave a visitor one and felt very embarrassed
For a finest product, they taste and have the texture of very cheap. There's many other "fine" own brands in other supermarkets but these are gristly, bland and very very rubbery.
Delicious
Tasty, juicy burgers. My only complaint is that they could have frozen them 2-across or individually instead of all 4 together!
The worst burgers we’ve ever had
I have tried a few types of Tesco burgers and I have to say these are the worst I have ever tasted. So much fat and oil was expelled from these while they were cooking that it made a complete mess everywhere. They shrunk to half their size also. I didn’t tell the family what burgers we were eating and after a few minutes I was asked by my children why these burgers tasted ‘funny’. I have to agree, they taste terrible and I am so disappointed and feel like I have been cheated out of a nice meal. I think I’ll stick to making burgers myself like I normally do. These should be taken off the shelf as they’re an insult!!!
These burgers are awful. They are meant to be ‘finest’? They smell nothing like beef (not sure what they smell like). They oooooze water and shrink to half the size. More like economy range absolutely disgusting. I could have made fresh burgers with Tesco minced beef and seasoning better than this. 4 burgers served 2 adults and we aren’t big eaters!!!! I shallow fried without any added oil and I must have drained off water 4 times before the burgers stopped ‘boiling’. Even if I grilled they would have created a micro climate in my kitchen. They really smell awful. NEVER AGAIN!! I would rate this product as 0. But the system won’t let me! Come on Tesco!