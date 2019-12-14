By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 4 British Beef Burgers 454G

Tesco Finest 4 British Beef Burgers 454G
£ 3.00
£6.61/kg
One burger
  • Energy1104kJ 265kcal
    13%
  • Fat18.7g
    27%
  • Saturates9.3g
    47%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1254kJ / 302kcal

Product Description

  • Beef burgers with seasoning.
  • Expertly selected cuts of beef give our quarter pounder burgers the perfect juicy texture. For a twist on a classic American quarter pounder, why not try them in a brioche bun paired with crisp lettuce, blue cheese and caramelised onion.
  • Succulent British beef lightly seasoned with salt and a twist of pepper
  • 100% British beef
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (95%), Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Sugar, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Pepper Extract.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Important: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results grill from frozen. Place under a pre-heated grill for 18-20 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-27 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K using beef from the U.K

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1254kJ / 302kcal1104kJ / 265kcal
Fat21.3g18.7g
Saturates10.6g9.3g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.4g
Sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre1.0g0.9g
Protein26.4g23.3g
Salt0.9g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Avoid.

1 stars

I wish I had seen the reviews before I ordered this revolting mush. Horrible chemical taste and smell - very grim indeed.

Simply Disgusting

1 stars

These are dreadful! They’re fatty and cheap tasting and actually inedible. It’s as though a very budget burger has been wrongly labelled!

The ' Finest ' wording is very misleading they sm

1 stars

The ' Finest ' wording is very misleading they smelt and tasted totally disgusting, I took one bite then threw the lot in the bin, please don't buy...!

Disgusting. Do not buy.

1 stars

These were totally revolting. Even the kids wouldn't eat them. They stank and were really fatty and full of water.

Very poor - Not the same as the fresh product

1 stars

Awful. Full of fat and tasteless. Not the same quality or taste as the fresh finest burgers. Used two and the others went in the bin.

Full of fat

1 stars

These were absoloughtly full of fat and they smell and taste awful ,very disappointed ,I grilled them and had to keep draining the fat away ,I gave a visitor one and felt very embarrassed

For a finest product, they taste and have the text

2 stars

For a finest product, they taste and have the texture of very cheap. There's many other "fine" own brands in other supermarkets but these are gristly, bland and very very rubbery.

Delicious

5 stars

Tasty, juicy burgers. My only complaint is that they could have frozen them 2-across or individually instead of all 4 together!

The worst burgers we’ve ever had

1 stars

I have tried a few types of Tesco burgers and I have to say these are the worst I have ever tasted. So much fat and oil was expelled from these while they were cooking that it made a complete mess everywhere. They shrunk to half their size also. I didn’t tell the family what burgers we were eating and after a few minutes I was asked by my children why these burgers tasted ‘funny’. I have to agree, they taste terrible and I am so disappointed and feel like I have been cheated out of a nice meal. I think I’ll stick to making burgers myself like I normally do. These should be taken off the shelf as they’re an insult!!!

These burgers are awful. They are meant to be ‘fin

1 stars

These burgers are awful. They are meant to be ‘finest’? They smell nothing like beef (not sure what they smell like). They oooooze water and shrink to half the size. More like economy range absolutely disgusting. I could have made fresh burgers with Tesco minced beef and seasoning better than this. 4 burgers served 2 adults and we aren’t big eaters!!!! I shallow fried without any added oil and I must have drained off water 4 times before the burgers stopped ‘boiling’. Even if I grilled they would have created a micro climate in my kitchen. They really smell awful. NEVER AGAIN!! I would rate this product as 0. But the system won’t let me! Come on Tesco!

