Tesco Finest 4 British Beef Burgers 454G

Avoid. 1 stars A Tesco Customer14th December 2019 I wish I had seen the reviews before I ordered this revolting mush. Horrible chemical taste and smell - very grim indeed. Report

Simply Disgusting 1 stars A Tesco Customer28th November 2019 These are dreadful! They’re fatty and cheap tasting and actually inedible. It’s as though a very budget burger has been wrongly labelled! Report

The ' Finest ' wording is very misleading they sm 1 stars A Tesco Customer12th October 2019 The ' Finest ' wording is very misleading they smelt and tasted totally disgusting, I took one bite then threw the lot in the bin, please don't buy...! Report

Disgusting. Do not buy. 1 stars A Tesco Customer4th July 2019 These were totally revolting. Even the kids wouldn't eat them. They stank and were really fatty and full of water. Report

Very poor - Not the same as the fresh product 1 stars A Tesco Customer24th May 2019 Awful. Full of fat and tasteless. Not the same quality or taste as the fresh finest burgers. Used two and the others went in the bin. Report

Full of fat 1 stars A Tesco Customer18th April 2019 These were absoloughtly full of fat and they smell and taste awful ,very disappointed ,I grilled them and had to keep draining the fat away ,I gave a visitor one and felt very embarrassed Report

For a finest product, they taste and have the text 2 stars A Tesco Customer16th April 2019 For a finest product, they taste and have the texture of very cheap. There's many other "fine" own brands in other supermarkets but these are gristly, bland and very very rubbery. Report

Delicious 5 stars A Tesco Customer8th April 2019 Tasty, juicy burgers. My only complaint is that they could have frozen them 2-across or individually instead of all 4 together! Report

The worst burgers we’ve ever had 1 stars A Tesco Customer9th March 2019 I have tried a few types of Tesco burgers and I have to say these are the worst I have ever tasted. So much fat and oil was expelled from these while they were cooking that it made a complete mess everywhere. They shrunk to half their size also. I didn’t tell the family what burgers we were eating and after a few minutes I was asked by my children why these burgers tasted ‘funny’. I have to agree, they taste terrible and I am so disappointed and feel like I have been cheated out of a nice meal. I think I’ll stick to making burgers myself like I normally do. These should be taken off the shelf as they’re an insult!!! Report