Swizzels Sweet Shop Pouch 500G

Swizzels Sweet Shop Pouch 500G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£0.80/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Product Description

  • A Selection of Sweets for all the Family
  • Love hearts, drumstick, double lollies, drumstick squashies, fruity pops, refreshers and parma violets
  • Loved by all since 1928
  • Our family has been making iconic sweets in the heart of the Peak District for decades.
  • We take pride in ensuring that our sweets taste as good as they always have.
  • With so much variety to choose from, there's a Swizzels favourite for everyone.
  • Contents may not include all those shown
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel), Acidity Regulators: Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Modified Starch, Stearic Acid, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Sodium Bicarbonate, Flavourings, Magnesium Stearate, Anti-Caking Agent: Magnesium Carbonate, Cornflour, Emulsifier: Glycerol Mono Stearate, Apple Pulp (contains Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut), Carnaubawax, Lysed Soya Protein, Colours: Anthocyanin, Beetroot Red, Copper Chlorophyllin, Lutein, Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.

Name and address

  • Swizzels Matlow Limited,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1666kJ/393kcal
Fat3.1g
of which saturates2.4g
Carbohydrate88.6g
of which sugars87.0g
Protein0.9g
Salt0.4g

Safety information

WARNING: Lollipops are a potential choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months.

