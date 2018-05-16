Ferrero Collection Gift Wrapped 269G

Product Description
- Ferrero Rocher - Whole Hazelnut in Milk Chocolate and Nut Croquante Ferrero Rondnoir - Fine Chocolate Covered Speciality, with a Dark Chocolate Centre in a Smooth Filling Confetteria Raffaello - Crisp Coconut Speciality with Smooth Coconut Filling and a Whole Almond
- Ferrero Rondnoir
- A delicious combination of tastes and textures from fine wafer and rich creamy cocoa filling to a dark chocolate heart.
- Ferrero Rocher®
- A whole hazelnut surrounded by delicious layers of crispy wafer, a creamy filling, smooth milk chocolate and finely chopped hazelnut pieces.
- Confetteria Raffaello
- Delicate layers of wafer, an elegant velvety centre and a toasted almond, all finished with a sprinkling of coconut.
- With many years experience of producing fine Italian delicacies, Ferrero now offers you a unique assortment of irresistible specialities. Ferrero Collection: The perfect gift for the ones you love.
- Give something special
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 269g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
24 pieces
Distributor address
Return to
- Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- UK.
Net Contents
269g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100 g: Energy 2506/603 kJ/kcal Fat 42.7 g of which Saturates 14.1 g Carbohydrates 44.4 g of which Sugars 39.9 g Protein 8.2 g Salt 0.153 g
Information
Ingredients
Fine Dark Chocolate 40.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Whey Proteins (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100 g: Energy 2311/555 kJ/kcal Fat 35 g of which Saturates 18.8 g Carbohydrates 51.4 g of which Sugars 43.4 g Protein 6.2 g Salt 0.216 g
Information
Ingredients
Desiccated Coconut 25.5%, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Sugar, Almond (8%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100 g: Energy 2606/628 kJ/kcal Fat 48.6 g of which Saturates 29.7 g Carbohydrates 38.3 g of which Sugars 33.3 g Protein 7.2 g Salt 0.305 g
