By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kinder Surprise Egg 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Kinder Surprise Egg 100G
£ 4.00
£4.00/100g

Product Description

  • Fine Milk Chocolate Shell with a Milky White Lining Containing Toy - Mainly in Kit Form
  • For more information visit: www.kinder.co.uk
  • More milk less cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Fine Milk Chocolate 45% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 32% - Total Cocoa Constituents: 14.5%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight

Number of uses

Portions per pack = 5

Warnings

  • WARNING. TOY INSIDE. SMALL PARTS. ADULT SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (20g)%RI* Per portion
Energy kJ/kcal2413/579483/1166%
Fat g36.27.210%
of which Saturates g24.14.824%
Carbohydrate g53.910.84%
of which Sugars g53.610.712%
Protein g8.81.84%
Salt g0.3050.0611%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) ---
Portions per pack = 5 ---

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING. TOY INSIDE. SMALL PARTS. ADULT SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Kinder Chocolate 4 Pack 50G

£ 0.60
£1.20/100g
Offer

Tesco Double Chocolate Cookies 5 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.20/each

Sellotape 50M With 5M Gold Roll

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Kp Hula Hoops Bbq Beef 6X24g

£ 1.25
£0.87/100g
Offer
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here