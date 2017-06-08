By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Central Otago Pinot Noir 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Central Otago Pinot Noir 75Cl
£ 13.00
£13.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy537kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars8.3g
    9%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 430kJ / 103kcal

Product Description

  • Pinot Noir. Central Otago. Wine of New Zealand
  • A classic example of a subtle and smooth Pinot Noir from the experts at Villa Maria, New Zealand’s most awarded winery. Sourced from the mountainous Central Otago region, this wine shows an elegant concentration of juicy red fruit aromas and a long, velvet smooth finish.
  • Wine of Central Otago, New Zealand
  • Fruity & medium bodied
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites and egg.Contains Sulphites, Contains Egg

Tasting Notes

  • This subtle and smooth wine is a classic example of a concentrated, elegant Pinot Noir displaying pronounced red fruit aromas and a lengthy finish

Region of Origin

Central Otago

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Villa Maria

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Nick Picone

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were hand-harvested in mid-April, destemmed and underwent cold maceration prior to fermentation with indigenous and cultured yeasts. The wine was gently pressed to barrel where it stayed until blending 10 months later. The wine was racked from barrel, gently fined and filtered prior to bottling.

History

  • In keeping with the highest quality philosophy of the Tesco Finest range, Tesco has teamed up with New Zealand's most awarded winery, Villa Maria, to produce the finest Central Otago Pinot Noir.

Regional Information

  • The fruits come from vineyards in the mountainous Central Otago region of New Zealand

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • The ideal pairing for grilled meats, lamb and roast turkey.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottle by:
  • Villa Maria Estate,
  • PO Box 43 - 045,
  • Mangere,
  • Auckland,
  • 2022 NZ.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy430kJ / 103kcal537kJ / 129kcal
Alcohol10.65g13.3125g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent NZ pinot

5 stars

Very good for the price point More depth thanTesco Marlborough pinot

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Mercurey Pinot Noir 75Cl

£ 14.00
£14.00/75cl

Tesco Finest Vire Clesse Chardonnay 75Cl

£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Argentinian Malbec 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here