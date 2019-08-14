Humza Chicken 1Kg

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results, cook when defrosted. Allow a longer cook time when frozen.

All appliances vary, these instructions are guidelines only. Remove all packaging. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. The chicken is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink continue cooking until they run clear.



Grill

Instructions: Temperature Setting: Medium

Remove all packaging. Place the defrosted fillets on a wire grill tray and into the centre of the grill. Cook for 16-20 minutes turning frequently.

Ensure product is thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout, no pink meat remains and the juices run clear.



Oven cook

Instructions: Temperature: Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 200°C

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place the defrosted fillets onto a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Cook for 25-30 minutes.

Ensure product is thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout, no pink meat remains and the juices run clear.

