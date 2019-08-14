By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Humza Chicken 1Kg

5(2)Write a review
Humza Chicken 1Kg
£ 4.00
£4.00/kg
Per 100g (as sold)
  • Energy385kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0.5%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 385kJ/91kcal

Product Description

  • Quick Frozen Raw Chicken Breast Fillets with Added Water.
  • Class A
  • With added water
  • Skinless and boneless
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast Fillets 80%, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Carbonate)

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed Best Before End Date: See front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results, cook when defrosted. Allow a longer cook time when frozen.
All appliances vary, these instructions are guidelines only. Remove all packaging. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. The chicken is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink continue cooking until they run clear.

Grill
Instructions: Temperature Setting: Medium
Remove all packaging. Place the defrosted fillets on a wire grill tray and into the centre of the grill. Cook for 16-20 minutes turning frequently.
Ensure product is thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout, no pink meat remains and the juices run clear.

Oven cook
Instructions: Temperature: Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 200°C
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place the defrosted fillets onto a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Cook for 25-30 minutes.
Ensure product is thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout, no pink meat remains and the juices run clear.

Produce of

Born, reared, slaughtered and packed in: Romania

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines:
  • Defrost Instructions: Remove required number of chicken fillets from bag, place in a container and defrost in a refrigerator overnight. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Once defrosted do not refreeze.

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove all bones, some small pieces may remain

Name and address

  • Flying Trade Ltd T/A Humza Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Return to

  humzafoods.co.uk
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.
  • humzafoods.co.uk

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 385kJ/91kcal
Fat 1.7g
of which saturates 0.5g
Carbohydrates1.0g
of which sugars 0.4g
Proteins18g
Salt 1.4g

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Grill

5 stars

Great when grilled

Clean & tender when cooked!

5 stars

Clean & tender when cooked!

