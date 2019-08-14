Humza Chicken 1Kg

Grill
Great when grilled
Clean & tender when cooked!
Clean & tender when cooked!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 385kJ/91kcal
Chicken Breast Fillets 80%, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Carbonate)
Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed Best Before End Date: See front of pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, cook when defrosted. Allow a longer cook time when frozen.
All appliances vary, these instructions are guidelines only. Remove all packaging. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. The chicken is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink continue cooking until they run clear.
Grill
Instructions: Temperature Setting: Medium
Remove all packaging. Place the defrosted fillets on a wire grill tray and into the centre of the grill. Cook for 16-20 minutes turning frequently.
Ensure product is thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout, no pink meat remains and the juices run clear.
Oven cook
Instructions: Temperature: Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 200°C
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place the defrosted fillets onto a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Cook for 25-30 minutes.
Ensure product is thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout, no pink meat remains and the juices run clear.
Born, reared, slaughtered and packed in: Romania
1kg ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|385kJ/91kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrates
|1.0g
|of which sugars
|0.4g
|Proteins
|18g
|Salt
|1.4g
Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove all bones, some small pieces may remain
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019