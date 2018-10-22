By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Glace Cherry Halves 200G

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Glace Cherry Halves 200G
£ 1.50
£0.75/100g
Per 25g
  • Energy321kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars16.3g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1283kJ / 302kcal

Product Description

  • Glacé cherry halves.
  • FOR BAKING & DESSERTS Infused with syrup for intense sweetness, ideal for adding to cakes Our glacé cherries are carefully grown in Italy. Since 1911 the same Italian family have run the business, perfecting their recipes and techniques. After selecting the best of the crop, they infuse the cherries for days on end – in a special syrup that brings intense sweetness and deep flavour to every cherry.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Cherry (56%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, replace lid firmly after use.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1283kJ / 302kcal321kJ / 75kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate74.4g18.6g
Sugars65.1g16.3g
Fibre0.9g0.2g
Protein0.4g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste and handy already halved

4 stars

I always buy this product as I am pleased with it.

Great product

5 stars

I bought this about a mounth ago made a fruit cake for Llanafan Fawr show and won first prize well pleased

Saves Cutting Them

5 stars

Excellent glacé cherries especially pre cut saves me getting sticky fingers as I used to with the whole ones and strangely these cost the same as the whole ones (same weight too). Great for fruit cakes and bakewells etc.

Brilliant idea

5 stars

For years now I have been getting in a state cutting cherries, so this for Me is a brilliant idea cherries already cut in half...

