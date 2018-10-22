Tesco Glace Cherry Halves 200G

Great taste and handy already halved
I always buy this product as I am pleased with it.
Great product
I bought this about a mounth ago made a fruit cake for Llanafan Fawr show and won first prize well pleased
Saves Cutting Them
Excellent glacé cherries especially pre cut saves me getting sticky fingers as I used to with the whole ones and strangely these cost the same as the whole ones (same weight too). Great for fruit cakes and bakewells etc.
Brilliant idea
For years now I have been getting in a state cutting cherries, so this for Me is a brilliant idea cherries already cut in half...