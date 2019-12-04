Diprobase Eczema Cream With Pump 500G

Product Description
- Are There Any Possible Side Effects from Using Diprobase® Eczema Cream?
- If you get any side effects, talk to your doctor or pharmacist. You can also report side effects directly (see below). By reporting side effects you can help provide more information on the safety of this medical device.
- UK: https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk
- Ireland: http://www.hpra.ie
- Diprobase® Eczema Cream provides effective treatment and soothing relief of mild to moderate eczema and very dry skin symptoms, such as flaky, damaged and inflamed skin.
- Where can you Find Diprobase® Eczema Cream?
- Which pack sizes are available?
- Diprobase® Eczema Cream can be obtained without prescription in a tube of 50g or pump dispenser containing 500g in pharmacies and major retailers.
- Hydrates and Protects
- Steroid-free formula
- Clinically tested
- Apply to the dry skin areas as often as is required and massage thoroughly into the skin
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
White Soft Paraffin, Cetostearyl Alcohol, Liquid Paraffin, Macrogol Cetostearyl Ether, Chlorocresol, Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate, Sodium Hydroxide, Phosphoric Acid, Purified Water
Storage
Store below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for use:
- Apply to the dry skin areas as often as is required and massage thoroughly into the skin. Diprobase® Eczema Cream is steroid-free. For further information on the product, please consult the instructions for use.
Warnings
- For external use only. Do not use if you have known allergies to any ingredient. If any allergic reaction develops, you should stop using the product and seek medical advice if necessary. If you experience any skin reaction discontinue use and seek medical advice if necessary. If you see signs of infection, please seek medical advice. Fire hazard. Do not smoke or go near naked flames; clothing & bedding with this product dried onto them can catch fire easily.
Distributor address
- Bayer plc,
- 400 South Oak Way,
- Reading,
- RG2 6AD,
- UK.
- Bayer Ltd.,
- Bayer plc,
- 400 South Oak Way,
- Reading,
- RG2 6AD,
- UK.
- Bayer Ltd.,
- The Atrium,
- Blackthorn Road,
- Dublin 18,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
500g
Safety information
For external use only. Do not use if you have known allergies to any ingredient. If any allergic reaction develops, you should stop using the product and seek medical advice if necessary. If you experience any skin reaction discontinue use and seek medical advice if necessary. If you see signs of infection, please seek medical advice. Fire hazard. Do not smoke or go near naked flames; clothing & bedding with this product dried onto them can catch fire easily.
