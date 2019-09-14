Bellingham Pinotage 75Cl

Bitter and disgusting.
Incredibly bitter and disgusting, as if it’s had bitrex added to it. Couldn’t even drink it. Tasted like nail varnish remover - strong and chemically. Incredibly disappointing for a wine which is not very cheap.
Good quality wine
Pinotage is a wine that has a good reputation in South Africa and is relatively new to a lot of people here. I believe it will become increasingly popular as it has good balance of strength flavour and quality. Bellingham is well worth a taste and if you really want to taste the best try Kanonkop which Tesco also sells.