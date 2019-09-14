By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bellingham Pinotage 75Cl

2.5(2)Write a review
£ 11.00
£11.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Pinotage - Red South African Wine
  • Visit our website for detailed tasting notes and food pairing suggestions.
  • www.bellinghamwines.com
  • Ripe and juicy raspberry, strawberry and black cherry flavours supported by a well-integrated oak spice and exciting tannin structure.
  • Nestled between the slopes of the Groot Drakenstein mountains in the Franschhoek Valley, lies the Bellingham Homestead. Bellingham has been the home of intriguing wines, each with its own unique and charming character.
  • Wine of Stellenbosch, South Africa
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • An intense dark red colour with aromas of sweet spices, plums and mulberries with hints of vanilla. Flavours of raspberry, strawberry and black cherry are supported by integrated oak spice and a smooth tannin structure.

Region of Origin

Stellenbosch

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Bellingham

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Richard Duckitt

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinotage

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were handpicked in late February. Slow fermentation on skins, punch downs to coax depth of colour and flavour extraction before maturation takes place in French oak barrels.

History

  • To his friends and family he was 'Pod', but to the Cape Winelands he was Bernard Podlashuk, the maverick winemaker. Never quite satisfied to be just ordinary, he was recognised for his daring vision, sheer audacity and unabated drive that helped place South African wine on the map. The legend of Bernard's tenacity and innovative flair lives on through Bellingham's range of extraordinary wines.

Regional Information

  • Mountainous terrain and a diversity of terroirs are key contributors that make Stellenbosch a premier viticultural region. The vineyards have granite soils and are above 200m and open to fresh summer breezes originating from False Bay.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 7 years

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Belligham,
  • Huguenot Rd,
  • Franschhoek,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • DGB Europe Ltd,
  • 99 Park Drive,
  • Milton Park,
  • Abingdon,
  • OX14 4RY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • DGB Europe Ltd,
  • 99 Park Drive,
  • Milton Park,
  • Abingdon,
  • OX14 4RY,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Bitter and disgusting.

1 stars

Incredibly bitter and disgusting, as if it’s had bitrex added to it. Couldn’t even drink it. Tasted like nail varnish remover - strong and chemically. Incredibly disappointing for a wine which is not very cheap.

Good quality wine

4 stars

Pinotage is a wine that has a good reputation in South Africa and is relatively new to a lot of people here. I believe it will become increasingly popular as it has good balance of strength flavour and quality. Bellingham is well worth a taste and if you really want to taste the best try Kanonkop which Tesco also sells.

