Cune Grand Reserva 75Cl

4.5(4)Write a review
£ 13.00
£13.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rioja - Red Spanish Wine
  • Cune Gran Reserva is produced by the fifth generation of the founders of CVNE, mainly from handpicked Tempranillo grapes. It ages for a minimum of twenty four months in French and American oak casks followed by a further ageing of at least thirty six months in bottle prior to its release.
  • CVNE was founded in Haro in 1879.
  • The company has been in the hands of the same family ever since.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Perfect balance between ripe black fruits and aromas that come from the oak ageing such as vanilla and toffee. The palate is very smooth with a balsamic and fruity finish.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Compania Vinicola del Norte de Espana

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Maria Larrea

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo, Graciano, Mazuelo

Vinification Details

  • Made from hand selected grapes from our vineyards in Rioja Alta. The colour and structure is obtained after alcoholic and fermentation maceration. The malolactic fermentation makes the wine suitable for mature ageing in American and French oaks. Then the wine is aged for 18 months.

History

  • CVNE, Compañía Vinícola del Norte del España (the Northern Spanish Wine Company), was founded in 1879 in the town of Haro in Rioja. CVNE was founded by two brothers and today is still controlled by the direct descendants of the founding family. Since its inception, CVNE has been focused on the production and ageing of wines and now comprises four wineries: CVNE, Imperial, Vina Real and Contino.

Regional Information

  • The 545 hectares of vineyards that CVNE owns account for 50% of the company's production, and are distributed between the two subregions of Rioja Alta and Rioja Alavesa, an area of calcareous clay soils, ferrous clay and alluvial soils, under the influence of the Atlantic and Mediterranean climates.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 5 years

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • C.V.N.E,
  • Laguardia,
  • España.

Return to

  • Hatch Mansfield
  • New Bank House
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road
  • Ascot
  • SL5 9DJ
  • www.hatchmansfield.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good but not great

4 stars

I go back to my comments on Spanish resrvas and grand reservas from Rioja, they are in many cases not reliable. This is a top notch producer a great vintage and the wine has won top awards and been given great comments by the critics. What was in the bottle, and I purchased several on the strength of what I have stated above was not wonderful, good but not what you would expect from all the hype, there are great Riojas out there and the area has improved beyond recognition in recent years, yet at the higher levels there are still disappointments, the more expensive CVNE Riojas ARE good as is Muga and others.

Fine wine at clearance price

5 stars

This is an oportunity to experience one of the finest wines from Spain. The pride of Spain,The favourite of the wine world.The envy of the French ,The most loved of the English. To say that this is one of the fineat Riojas currently available with a points score of 94 for under £10.00 a bottle with discount is nothing less than an understatement. The fruit, tanins, spice,colour,aroma,length and explosive richness in the mouth are both an experience and suprise to be experienced. Will still improve over the next years allowing the drinker to experience further flavours and spices still hidden in the depths of this glorious wine. Ensure that you buy only the 2010 vintage and no other. Stock up and make quite sure that the storage is in the dark without fluctuation of temperature and around 6 to 8 c..

A fine Gran Reserva at a modest price.

4 stars

2010 was a good year in Rioja and this Gran Reserva from a well known producer will not disappoint. I am enjoying my third case!

Very good

5 stars

This wine, CVNE, is a favourite for Spaniards. Doesn't compare with the other Riojas shown in the same page. It is a fine wine. Please email me if you ever sell it on offer!

