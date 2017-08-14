Cune Grand Reserva 75Cl

Good but not great
I go back to my comments on Spanish resrvas and grand reservas from Rioja, they are in many cases not reliable. This is a top notch producer a great vintage and the wine has won top awards and been given great comments by the critics. What was in the bottle, and I purchased several on the strength of what I have stated above was not wonderful, good but not what you would expect from all the hype, there are great Riojas out there and the area has improved beyond recognition in recent years, yet at the higher levels there are still disappointments, the more expensive CVNE Riojas ARE good as is Muga and others.
Fine wine at clearance price
This is an oportunity to experience one of the finest wines from Spain. The pride of Spain,The favourite of the wine world.The envy of the French ,The most loved of the English. To say that this is one of the fineat Riojas currently available with a points score of 94 for under £10.00 a bottle with discount is nothing less than an understatement. The fruit, tanins, spice,colour,aroma,length and explosive richness in the mouth are both an experience and suprise to be experienced. Will still improve over the next years allowing the drinker to experience further flavours and spices still hidden in the depths of this glorious wine. Ensure that you buy only the 2010 vintage and no other. Stock up and make quite sure that the storage is in the dark without fluctuation of temperature and around 6 to 8 c..
A fine Gran Reserva at a modest price.
2010 was a good year in Rioja and this Gran Reserva from a well known producer will not disappoint. I am enjoying my third case!
Very good
This wine, CVNE, is a favourite for Spaniards. Doesn't compare with the other Riojas shown in the same page. It is a fine wine. Please email me if you ever sell it on offer!