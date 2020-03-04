Jeyes Fluid Fluid 1Ltr 1Ltr

Product Description
- Outdoor Cleaner
- This approval is granted under the Diseases of Animals (Approved Disinfectants) Orders made by the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in England, Scottish ministers in Scotland and Welsh ministers in Wales. For confirmation of continuing approval refer to the Defra list of approved disinfectants at http://disinfectants.defra.gov.uk
- The contents of this container are guaranteed by the manufacturer to be of the same composition and quality as the sample submitted for approval testing.
- This disinfectant has been approved for disinfection of inanimate surfaces where an approved product is required to be used under the control legislation for the following specific disease(s) orders;
- Poultry diseases including avian influenza, influenza of avian origin in mammals, Newcastle disease, paramyxovirus at a dilution rate of one part of this preparation plus 20 parts of water;
By Appointment to her Majesty the Queen Manufacturers of Hygiene Products Jeyes Group Ltd., Hemel Hemsptead
- Original multi use
- Hygienically cleans pet housing
- Clears & disinfects paths, patios & driveways
- Deodorises & cleans drains
- Cleans pots & greenhouses
- Kills 99.9% germs
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Jeyes Fluid contains amongst other ingredients: 5-15% Soap, Disinfectant (Chlorocresol 6g/100g)
Preparation and Usage
- Fight Dirty in minutes to:
- Clear & Disinfect Paths, Patios & Driveways from all traces of dirt, mould, algae & fungi stains. N.B. Test on a small area first.
- Application: 1. Dilute Jeyes Fluid (see table below) according to the type of surface. 2. Leave for 30 minutes. 3. Scrub with a yard brush then rinse off with water.
- Deodorise & Clean Outdoor Drains to Freshen & Maintain weekly whilst removing grease & dirt.
- Application: Pour Jeyes Fluid neat into outdoor drain & rinse thoroughly after five minutes.
- Clean Greenhouses, Plant Pots & Tools Create a healthy environment for your plants to grow, clean your greenhouse twice a year.
- Application: 1. Remove or cover all plants. 2. Dilute Jeyes Fluid (see table below).
- Greenhouse - Wash & rinse immediately.
- Plants pots - Soak for 30 minutes & rinse.
- Tools - Apply & leave for 5 minutes before rinsing off.
- Clean & Freshen Waterbutts Clean waterbutts twice a year to prevent slime building up. Application: See dilution table below.
- Hygienic Cleaning of Animal Housing/Equine Help protect pets with regular cleansing of animal housing (including kennels, hutches, coops, pigeon lofts and stables) to hygienically clean and neutralise odours.
- Application: 1. Remove all contents. 2. Wash down using diluted Jeyes Fluid (see table below, rinse after 30 minutes). 3. Return bedding & animals to a Dry, Well Ventilated home.
- Kill Avian Influenza/Bird Flu Disinfect surfaces against Avian Influenza, Paramyxovirus virus & Newcastle disease.
- Application: 1. Remove excess soil. 2. Dilute Jeyes Fluid (see table below) & apply via watering can. 3. Leave for 20 minutes before rinsing off.
- Dilution Table for Aforementioned Tasks
- Clear paths & disinfect patios not tarmac (inc. after pet fouling): Jeyes Fluid (ml) 150, Water (ml) 5000
- Clean light coloured stone: Jeyes Fluid (ml) 50, Water (ml) 5000
- Clear & disinfect tarmac only (inc. after pet fouling): Jeyes Fluid (ml) 125, Water (ml) 5000
- Deodorises drains: Jeyes Fluid (ml) Neat, Water (ml) -
- Greenhouses, cold-frames, cloches, seed boxes & plant pots (cleaning): Jeyes Fluid (ml) 35, Water (ml) 5000
- Garden tools (cleaning): Jeyes Fluid (ml) 10, Water (ml) 5000
- Waterbutts (cleaning): Jeyes Fluid (ml) 15, Water (ml) 5000
- Waterbutts (freshen water): Jeyes Fluid (ml) 5, Water (ml) W/Butt
- Hygienically clean pet housing (inc. kennels, hutches, coops, etc): Jeyes Fluid (ml) 150, Water (ml) 5000
- Kills Avian 'flu (H5N1), Paramyxovirus & Newcastle disease: Jeyes Fluid (ml) 250, Water (ml) 5000
Warnings
- SAFETY
- 1. Outdoor use only - do not use indoors.
- 2. Use away from pets, especially cats & fish.
- 3. If spilt wash area immediately with cold water.
- 4. Store in a warm place, protect from frost.
- 5. Formula may stain, soften plastics or discolour brick & paintwork.
- 6. Do not exceed recommended concentrations.
- 7. Avoid contact of product with plant life.
- 8. Use only as directed.
- DANGER
- Contains: chlorocresol, reaction mass of m-cresol and p-cresol.
- Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. May cause an allergic skin reaction.
- Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. Do not breathe mist / vapours / spray. Wash hands and exposed skin thoroughly after handling. Wear protective gloves and eye protection.
- IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting.
- IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice / attention. Wash contaminated clothing before reuse. Introduce fully emptied container into recycling / municipal waste stream.
Name and address
- UK: Henkel Ltd,
- Wood Lane End,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Consumer Advice (UK & IRL):
- Consumer.response@henkel.com
- UK: 0845 490 0176
- IRL: 01 404 6514
- www.jeyesfluid.co.uk
- T: +44 1442 278000
Net Contents
1l ℮
Safety information
- Corrosive
- Irritant
DANGER SAFETY 1. Outdoor use only - do not use indoors. 2. Use away from pets, especially cats & fish. 3. If spilt wash area immediately with cold water. 4. Store in a warm place, protect from frost. 5. Formula may stain, soften plastics or discolour brick & paintwork. 6. Do not exceed recommended concentrations. 7. Avoid contact of product with plant life. 8. Use only as directed. DANGER Contains: chlorocresol, reaction mass of m-cresol and p-cresol. Causes severe skin burns and eye damage. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. Do not breathe mist / vapours / spray. Wash hands and exposed skin thoroughly after handling. Wear protective gloves and eye protection. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice / attention. Wash contaminated clothing before reuse. Introduce fully emptied container into recycling / municipal waste stream.
