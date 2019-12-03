Bavaria 0.0% Beer 8 X 330Ml

Just like the old times, tastes like sweet lemonad
Just like the real thing.
This beer tastes satisfyingly like an original alcoholic drink. In my opinion it is by far the best '0' rated beer on the market. It's delicious and a great help in losing weight.
Not good, at all!
Frankly, it tastes pretty awful. What I am going to do with the 16 cans I bought, I can't imagine.
Good alcohol free beer
This beer tastes great and ideal for those alcohol free evenings. It’s slightly sweeter than beer, but then I enjoy a lager top, so suits me perfectly. I have tried it on some of my friends who enjoy a beer, and they have all said it’s very good.
This is great when you are looking to lower your alcohol consumption but still fancy a lager. Chill pour and enjoy with zero alcohol. A clean fresh taste and a clean licence ! Love it
Not quite the real thing, but close enough.
A surprisingly pleasant alcohol-free beer. Unlike many other supposedly alcohol-free beers that still contain a small amount of alcohol, this one has absolutely zero ABV (alcohol by volume). Doesn't taste exactly like the real thing but it's close enough for me.