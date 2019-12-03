By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bavaria 0.0% Beer 8 X 330Ml

3.5(6)Write a review
Bavaria 0.0% Beer 8 X 330Ml
Product Description

  • Non-alcoholic beer.
  • Bavaria 0.0% Original has a distinct beer character: with a slightly hop-like and malt aroma, a full body, and a grainy and sweet flavour from the sugars in the barley Malt that beautifully balance the bitter tones of the beer. To make ours alcohol-free, we use a patented technique that guarantees no alcohol is ever formed during the brewing process, making Bavaria 0.0% Original a true alcohol-free beer.
  • Bavaria is a Dutch premium imported lager, made by the Swinkels family. We're proud to be an independent, family owned brewery, making great beer in the village of Lieshout, Holland since 1719.
  • Premium 0.0% Dutch Pilsner
  • Brewed in Holland
  • Only 24 calories per 100ml
  • Pack size: 2640ml

Information

Ingredients

Natural Mineral Water, Barley Malt, Wheat, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

ABV

0.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: see base of can.

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Bavaria N.V.,
  • P.O. Box 1,
  • 5737 ZG,
  • Lieshout,
  • Holland.

Return to

  • www.bavaria.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

8 x 33cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mL
Energy 24kcal/100kJ
Fat 0g
of which saturated0g
Carbohydrate 5,8g
of which sugars 3,1g
Protein 0,25g
Salt 0g

6 Reviews

Just like the old times, tastes like sweet lemonad

1 stars

Just like the old times, tastes like sweet lemonade.

Just like the real thing.

5 stars

This beer tastes satisfyingly like an original alcoholic drink. In my opinion it is by far the best '0' rated beer on the market. It's delicious and a great help in losing weight.

Not good, at all!

2 stars

Frankly, it tastes pretty awful. What I am going to do with the 16 cans I bought, I can't imagine.

Good alcohol free beer

5 stars

This beer tastes great and ideal for those alcohol free evenings. It’s slightly sweeter than beer, but then I enjoy a lager top, so suits me perfectly. I have tried it on some of my friends who enjoy a beer, and they have all said it’s very good.

This is great when you are looking to lower your a

5 stars

This is great when you are looking to lower your alcohol consumption but still fancy a lager. Chill pour and enjoy with zero alcohol. A clean fresh taste and a clean licence ! Love it

Not quite the real thing, but close enough.

4 stars

A surprisingly pleasant alcohol-free beer. Unlike many other supposedly alcohol-free beers that still contain a small amount of alcohol, this one has absolutely zero ABV (alcohol by volume). Doesn't taste exactly like the real thing but it's close enough for me.

