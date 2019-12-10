Coors Light Lager 710Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Light Beer.
- Our recipe delivers a clean, light and refreshing taste with a crisp finish. Every Coors Light is cold lagered, cold filtered and cold activated to deliver The World's Most Refreshing Beer™.
- Enjoy ice cold, always.
- Coors Light was born in the Rocky Mountains of Golden Colorado and is crafted to deliver ice cold refreshment in every drop.
- In 1873, our founder set out in search of the perfect brewing conditions and rather than being put off by these inhospitable Rocky Mountains, he took inspiration from it - choosing to settle right by an ice-cold creek, 5,500 feet above sea level… and that's where the Coors Light story began.
- The Coors Brewing Company's first brewery is still based in Clear Creek Valley of Golden, Colorado, and the optimism and determined spirit of our founder has been instilled within the successive generations of the Coors family, ensuring they continue to strive for the refreshing perfection instilled over 140 years ago.
- Every Coors Light uses thermochromic ink technology, so when the mountains on a Coors Light turn blue, it's as cold as the Rockies and ready to drink
- It's simple - ‘Blue Mountains, Cold Beer'
- Pack size: 710ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley and Wheat
Alcohol Units
2.8
ABV
4% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: see bottle shoulder.
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
- 137 High Street,
- Burton-on-Trent,
- DE14 1JZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd.,
- 137 High Street,
- Burton-on-Trent,
- DE14 1JZ,
- UK.
- Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate).
- www.coorslight.co.uk
Net Contents
710ml ℮
