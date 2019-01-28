Schar Wholesome Vitality Loaf Gluten Free 350G

Tasty, light and moist
I was initially put off from buying the Schar products because the packaging isn't appealing but this particular bread was sent as a substitute to my usual gluten free loaf. I am pleased I didn't send it back as it is light and moist and is great whether toasted or in a sandwich. Very tasty and now a regular favourite of mine.
Real bread at last!
At last a loaf of bread that tastes like bread, great for sandwiches...but would be better if slightly larger slices.....
IBS SUFFERERS LOOK NO FURTHER
IBS sufferers at last! Schar blue sticker advertising the IBS aka Monash University diet. 10/10 please spread the word. Such a relief to see it hitting the mainstream in the food production industry. Very tasty too. And kept very fresh.
Excellent!
Schar gluten free are the absolute best tasting products you can get. This is no exception. It's a little unusual in that it tastes like a mild malt loaf! My only real complaint is that it's a very small loaf. However, taste and texture it is far better than anything produced in this country.