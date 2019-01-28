By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schar Wholesome Vitality Loaf Gluten Free 350G

5(4)Write a review
Schar Wholesome Vitality Loaf Gluten Free 350G
£ 2.60
£0.74/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten and Wheat free soft multigrain loaf.
  • Europe's No 1* Gluten Free - Est. 1922
  • *www.schaer.com/no1
  • Our specially designed packaging guarantees a freshly baked taste without preservatives
  • Join the Schär Club for exclusive promotions, social networking, recipes, coupons and expert advice.
  • www.schar.co.uk/club
  • Follow us on:
  • Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter
  • Already Europe's favourite in gluten-free, Schär are now here in the UK with the mission of making every food moment one you'll savour.
  • Whether you're tucking into a piece of hot toast in the morning, or biting into a tasty sandwich at lunch, nothing beats great tasting bread. For our wholesome loaves we use a traditional sourdough recipe and nutritious ancient grains like sourghum and quinoa to create a lighter texture. But its not just about what goes into our bread. It's about what doesn't too, and we choose not to add any preservatives, we think it's the way bread should be made.
  • Decades of making mealtimes more enjoyable.
  • That's why we're number 1.
  • This product is packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • With quinoa, chestnut & sorghum with linseeds & sunflower seeds
  • Baked with care
  • Low fodmap
  • Eat straight from the pack for delicious sandwiches
  • Made with sourdough for a lighter texture
  • Specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten
  • High in fibre
  • Gluten, wheat and preservative free
  • Lactose free (lactose <0.007 g/100g)
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Sour Dough 25% (Rice Flour, Water), Maize Starch, Water, Rice Flour, Sunflower Seeds 6.5%, Linseeds 6.5%, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Quinoa Flour 2.6%, Apple Extract, Yeast, Sorghum Flour 2.4%, Sunflower Oil, Thickener: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Chestnut Flour 1.0%, Salt, Caramelised Sugar

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya and Lupin

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reclose the packaging and consume within a few days or freeze as soon as possible.Best before: See top of pack.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
  • 401 Faraday Street,
  • Birchwood Park,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6GA.

Return to

  • Visit at www.schar.co.uk
  • Questions or Comments? 0800 161 5838
  • Republic of Ireland: 1 800 818 551
  • Email: share@schar.co.uk
  • Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
  • 401 Faraday Street,
  • Birchwood Park.
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6GA.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g32 g = 1 slice% RI** per 32 g
Energy 1099 kJ358 kJ
-262 kcal85 kcal4 %
Fat 9.2 g2.9 g4 %
of which saturates 1.1 g0.4 g2 %
Carbohydrate 36 g12 g5 %
of which sugars 0.9 g0.3 g0 %
Fibre 8.8 g2.8 g-
Protein 4.5 g1.4 g3 %
Salt 1.0 g0.32 g5 %
**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty, light and moist

5 stars

I was initially put off from buying the Schar products because the packaging isn't appealing but this particular bread was sent as a substitute to my usual gluten free loaf. I am pleased I didn't send it back as it is light and moist and is great whether toasted or in a sandwich. Very tasty and now a regular favourite of mine.

Real bread at last!

4 stars

At last a loaf of bread that tastes like bread, great for sandwiches...but would be better if slightly larger slices.....

IBS SUFFERERS LOOK NO FURTHER

5 stars

IBS sufferers at last! Schar blue sticker advertising the IBS aka Monash University diet. 10/10 please spread the word. Such a relief to see it hitting the mainstream in the food production industry. Very tasty too. And kept very fresh.

Excellent!

5 stars

Schar gluten free are the absolute best tasting products you can get. This is no exception. It's a little unusual in that it tastes like a mild malt loaf! My only real complaint is that it's a very small loaf. However, taste and texture it is far better than anything produced in this country.

Usually bought next

Schar Wholesome Seeded Sliced Bread 300G

£ 2.50
£0.83/100g

Schar Brown Ciabatta Rolls 200G

£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Schar Crisp Bread 150G

£ 1.30
£0.87/100g

Tesco Free From Fusilli Pasta 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here