By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bfree Sweet Potato Gluten Free Wrap 6X42g

3.5(3)Write a review
Bfree Sweet Potato Gluten Free Wrap 6X42g
£ 3.50
£1.39/100g
each 42g wrap contains:
  • Energy383kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    1%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 911kJ/217kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet Potato Wraps
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Made with ground sweet potato flour, each wrap is high in fibre, contains no added sugars and is only 91 calories!
  • At BFree, we believe you can live free, without having to compromise on flavour or quality. Our great tasting products are created using carefully chosen free-from ingredients.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Only 91 calories
  • Live free!
  • Yummy with sweet potato, beetroot and carrot!
  • Here's to freedom!
  • Low in fat
  • Gluten, dairy, wheat, nut, egg and soy free
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • High in fibre
  • Vegan friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 252g
  • Low in fat
  • No added sugar
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sweet Potato Flour (19%), Mixed Wholegrain Flours (Sorghum Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Millet Flour, Teff Flour, Quinoa Flour, Amaranth Flour, Buckwheat Flour), Potato Flour, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Thickeners (Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Pea Protein, Carrot Powder, Tomato Powder, Inulin, Sourdough (Fermented from Quinoa, Corn and Rice Flour), Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Psyllium, Yeast, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. After opening please reseal pack and consume within 7 days.Can be frozen Best Before: See Front Of Pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Try me warm!
  • It's best to warm our wraps for 10-15 seconds in a microwave, hot oven or on a hot grill, but are amazing straight out of the packet too!

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions (6 x 42g wraps)

Name and address

  • BFree Foods Ltd.,
  • 10 Clyde Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • BFree Foods Ltd.,
  • 10 Clyde Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.
  • www.bfreefoods.com

Net Contents

6 x 42g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 42g Wrap*
Energy 911kJ/217kcal383kJ/91kcal
Fat 1.9g0.8g
of which saturates 0.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate 33.0g13.9g
of which sugars 8.7g3.7g
Fibre 15.2g6.4g
Protein 5.4g2.3g
Salt 1.2g0.5g
*This pack contains 6 portions (6 x 42g Wraps)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Now part of my regular weekly shop.

4 stars

Just what I need for my low carb lifestyle. They taste great, and easily come apart in the wrapper. They do have a tendency to get a bit soggy in my sandwich box, but then I do make my lunch the night before and leave in the fridge overnight. Now part of my regular weekly shop.

I LOVE this Gluten free wrap. Yummy & Versatile. S

5 stars

I LOVE this Gluten free wrap. Yummy & Versatile. Soft & warm use as a wrap, or Crisp it up to make like Tortilla dipping chips

why is all the food so full of additives?

1 stars

very expensive for what they are

Usually bought next

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco 8 Wholemeal Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco Ready To Eat Medium Avocados Each

£ 0.85
£0.85/each

Tesco Free From 4 White Tortilla Wraps

£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here