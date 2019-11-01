Bfree Sweet Potato Gluten Free Wrap 6X42g

Now part of my regular weekly shop.
Just what I need for my low carb lifestyle. They taste great, and easily come apart in the wrapper. They do have a tendency to get a bit soggy in my sandwich box, but then I do make my lunch the night before and leave in the fridge overnight. Now part of my regular weekly shop.
I LOVE this Gluten free wrap. Yummy & Versatile. S
I LOVE this Gluten free wrap. Yummy & Versatile. Soft & warm use as a wrap, or Crisp it up to make like Tortilla dipping chips
why is all the food so full of additives?
very expensive for what they are