Tesco Oven Foil Round Cooking Dishes & Lidsx5

Don’t be foiled, use foil!
These foil dishes and trays are great! I use them whenever possible, simply because I can cook and bake when I’m feeling up to it and I can throw them in the freezer and not leave myself short of china or tin dishes and trays for use every day! I really wish Tesco would expand the range though. I needed ‘tray bake’ tins a week or so ago but I had to order them online, (from a well known kitchenware store that carries a full range of foil containers), and wait a few days for them to be delivered, by which time I wasn’t feeling up to it. One more thing, that I consider VERY important for me, and for your other customers information...please, please, PLEASE say what the DIMENSIONS are in the online descriptions?! (Just giving the ‘volume’ isn’t really very helpful).