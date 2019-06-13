By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Oven Foil Round Cooking Dishes & Lidsx5

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Oven Foil Round Cooking Dishes & Lidsx5
£ 2.00
£0.40/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Foil Cooking Dishes & Lids 5 pack
  • Tesco Foil Cooking Dishes & Lids 5 pack Tray Size: 215mm Diameter approx.
  • Saves all that washing up.
  • Tray Size: 215mm Diameter approx. Disposable. WARNINGS Not suitable for use in microwave oven. Do not place roasting tray near electric elements or naked flames for your own safety. Handle with care when removing from oven as it will be hot. Please support base. Allow foods to cool before storing in refrigerator.

Information

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Before use remove label and wash tray. Cooking acidic foods and salty foods may damage the foil tray. To avoid this, please coat the tray with cooking oil. When using the tray for roasting please support bottom of the tray and wear oven mitts or equivalent before taking it out of the oven for your own safety. Suitable for freezing down to -20°c and cooking up to 250°c.

Recycling info

Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Don’t be foiled, use foil!

5 stars

These foil dishes and trays are great! I use them whenever possible, simply because I can cook and bake when I’m feeling up to it and I can throw them in the freezer and not leave myself short of china or tin dishes and trays for use every day! I really wish Tesco would expand the range though. I needed ‘tray bake’ tins a week or so ago but I had to order them online, (from a well known kitchenware store that carries a full range of foil containers), and wait a few days for them to be delivered, by which time I wasn’t feeling up to it. One more thing, that I consider VERY important for me, and for your other customers information...please, please, PLEASE say what the DIMENSIONS are in the online descriptions?! (Just giving the ‘volume’ isn’t really very helpful).

Usually bought next

Polylina Medium Plastic Tubs & Lids 8 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.25/each

Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.50
£0.15/metre

Jena Foil Tray Bakes 32Cmx20cm 6Pack

£ 3.00
£0.50/each

Tesco 75M X 350Mm Cling Film

£ 2.50
£0.03/metre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here