Farabella Gluten Free Fresh Gnocci 500G

£ 3.00
£0.60/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Potato Gnocchi Specifically Formulated for Coeliacs
  • Sulphites, gluten, wheat, and lactose free
  • Non-GMO
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Potato Flakes (85%), Rice Flour (11%), Potato Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Preservative: Sorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Lactose, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated for max 3 days.Store at room temperature in a cool place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking instructions: empty the gnocchi into a large saucepan of boiling salted water, drain as soon as they float to surface and add sauce to taste.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • DO NOT PERFORATE THE PACKAGE.

Name and address

  • Bioalimenta S.r.l.,
  • 66015 Fara San Martino (CH),
  • Italia.

Return to

  • www.farabella.it

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy kcal 185
-kJ 783
Fat 0,2 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 41 g
of which sugars 1 g
Fibre 1,8 g
Protein 3,8 g
Salt 1 g

Safety information

DO NOT PERFORATE THE PACKAGE.

