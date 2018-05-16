Farabella Gluten Free Fresh Gnocci 500G

Product Description
- Gluten Free Potato Gnocchi Specifically Formulated for Coeliacs
- Sulphites, gluten, wheat, and lactose free
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
- Pack size: 500g
Rehydrated Potato Flakes (85%), Rice Flour (11%), Potato Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Preservative: Sorbic Acid
- Free From: Gluten, Lactose, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated for max 3 days.Store at room temperature in a cool place.
Product of Italy
- Cooking instructions: empty the gnocchi into a large saucepan of boiling salted water, drain as soon as they float to surface and add sauce to taste.
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- DO NOT PERFORATE THE PACKAGE.
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|kcal 185
|-
|kJ 783
|Fat
|0,2 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|41 g
|of which sugars
|1 g
|Fibre
|1,8 g
|Protein
|3,8 g
|Salt
|1 g
