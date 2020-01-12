By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 17 Piece Foodsavers

3(2)Write a review
£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Product Description

  • Complete full storage set for your kitchen
  • Stackable and nestable
  • Safe for dishwasher, microwave and freezer use
  • Keep your food fresher for the longer with this 17-piece Foodsavers set from the Tesco Basics range. Containing a full storage set for your kitchen, it includes 1x 4.5L, 3x 1L, 3x 600ml, 4x 250ml and 6x 150ml plastic containers. All items are safe for dishwasher, microwave and freezer use, and are stackable and nestable for convenience.

Information

So handy ! good quality for price

So handy ! good quality for price

Don't buy

I bought this and was not the same as in picture very deceiving

