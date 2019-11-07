By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Coconut Collaborative Little Chocolate Pots Dairy Free 4X45g

Coconut Collaborative Little Chocolate Pots Dairy Free 4X45g
£ 2.50
£1.39/100g

Product Description

  • Coconut Chocolate Ganache
  • Our farms grow on trees
  • To help Southeast Asian farmers, we plant thousands of coconut trees. Our little piece of jungle will regenerate soil and provide wildfire habitat and income for communities.
  • Join the coconut revolution...
  • Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @coconutcollab
  • Free from dairy but not temptation
  • Dear dairy, we've found someone else... coconuts! We use them to make all sorts of cultured coconut milk and coconut cream treats. They're our not-so-secret secret weapon. Use them in your recipes too.
  • Great taste 2017
  • 100 calories per pot
  • Plant based
  • A world of good
  • Ethically sourced
  • Dairy and gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Cream (35%) (Coconut Extract, Water), Water, Dark Chocolate (18%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar, Cocoa Powder (2%), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory which handles Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Produce of

Made in Belgium

Name and address

  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
  • 16a Great Peter Street,
  • London,
  • SW1P 2BX.

Return to

  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
  • 16a Great Peter Street,
  • London,
  • SW1P 2BX.
  • coconutco.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot (45g)
Energy 949kJ424kJ
-227kcal100kcal
Fat 13g5.9g
of which Saturates 9.9g4.3g
Carbohydrate 25g11g
of which Sugars 20g8.8g
Fibre 0.9g0.4g
Protein 2.5g1.1g
Salt 0.09g0.04g

Help other customers like you

tasty but wheres the rest

2 stars

when they say little they really meant it

Rich & chocolatey

5 stars

Wonderful little treat; although they appear small they are big on flavour & texture. Love them.

Rich and Thick

5 stars

They are amazing ! Taste delicious so flavourful and rich. Lovely for a low calorie desert ! ❤️

Addictive and the pots need to be larger!!!

5 stars

Addictive and the pots need to be larger!!!

Yum!

5 stars

Tiny pots, lovely for a treat as they are delicious. So rich and choclatey the size is perfect.

Great little pots....

5 stars

These are small pots but very strong, good for cooking and deserts or a small side to fruit.

