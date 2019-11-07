Coconut Collaborative Little Chocolate Pots Dairy Free 4X45g

tasty but wheres the rest
when they say little they really meant it
Rich & chocolatey
Wonderful little treat; although they appear small they are big on flavour & texture. Love them.
Rich and Thick
They are amazing ! Taste delicious so flavourful and rich. Lovely for a low calorie desert ! ❤️
Addictive and the pots need to be larger!!!
Yum!
Tiny pots, lovely for a treat as they are delicious. So rich and choclatey the size is perfect.
Great little pots....
These are small pots but very strong, good for cooking and deserts or a small side to fruit.