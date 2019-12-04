Tesco Tomato & Basil Soup With Double Cream 600G

Did you forget the cream?
I think they must have forgotten to put the cream in this one, I had to add my own just to give it some flavour and thickness. Not nice at all.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 72kcal
INGREDIENTS: Tomato (76%), Tomato Juice, Double Cream (Milk) (6%), Onion, Tomato Purée, Agave Syrup, Butter (Milk), Salt, Basil, Black Pepper..
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, pull tab on rim to break.
Hob
Instructions: 5-6 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally, until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Produced in the U.K.
This pack contains 2 servings
Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
600g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pot (300g)
|Energy
|302kJ / 72kcal
|905kJ / 217kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|12.9g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|8.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.3g
|18.9g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|15.3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.8g
|Protein
|1.8g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
