Tesco Vegetable Soup 600G

3(7)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.25/100g

Offer

½ of a pot
  • Energy494kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars5.7g
    6%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 165kJ / 39kcal

Product Description

  • A soup made with vegetables, red lentils and pearl barley.
  • Chunky & Classic Swede, carrot and parsnip mixed with green beans and pearl barley Just as you would when cooking a soup at home, our experts cook onions to create a base and build flavours with selected vegetables and seasoning.
  • CHUNKY & CLASSIC Swede, carrot and parsnip mixed with green beans and pearl barley
  • Chunky & classic
  • Swede, carrot and parsnip mixed with green beans and pearl barley
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1 portion
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (46%) [Potato, Swede, Parsnip, Carrot, Leek, Celery, Green Bean, Onion], Vegetable Stock [Water, Sugar, Salt, Onion Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Leek Concentrate, Celery Concentrate, Garlic Concentrate, Nutmeg Oil], Red Lentils, Pearl Barley, Tomato Purée, Potato Starch, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, pull tab on rim to break.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Hob
Instructions: 5-6 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally, until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (300g)
Energy165kJ / 39kcal494kJ / 117kcal
Fat0.2g0.6g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate7.2g21.6g
Sugars1.9g5.7g
Fibre1.4g4.2g
Protein1.4g4.2g
Salt0.4g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

7 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Nom

4 stars

thick, tasty, low cal. Always buy when on offer

Very nice

5 stars

Very nice.

this was an avoid in future sorry

1 stars

Finally ordered this after seeing it come up for weeks good idea I thought and easy to have in the fridge I thought untill I tasted it bland bland bland bordering on tasteless close your eyes and no way could you say it was vegetable soup not even going to try the other flavours shame really........xx

This product is bland bland bland do not buy it’s

1 stars

This product is bland bland bland do not buy it’s tasteless Go buy tinned soup instead which is less than half the price and has done flavour Really Tesco this is terrible

Poor vegetable soup.

1 stars

Poor quality soup, thick and stodgy. It was delivered in place of Carrot and coriander. An unacceptable and disappointing substitute for an excellent product. I gave half of it to my ducks!!!

Best Vegetable Soup Ever!

5 stars

Chose it because it was low in fat and calories etc. compared to some of the others, and it has turned out to be the nicest fresh soup i have ever tasted!

Great soup - not stocked locally

5 stars

excellent soup - much better than Covent Garden equivalent. Sadly, my local large tesco for some strange reason doesnt stock it. Why?!

