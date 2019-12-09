By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Thai Chicken Soup 600G

1.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Finest Thai Chicken Soup 600G
£ 2.50
£0.42/100g
½ of a pot
  • Energy797kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat11.7g
    17%
  • Saturates9.0g
    45%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 266kJ / 64kcal

Product Description

  • A soup with cooked chicken, coconut, lemongrass, lime leaves and coriander.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Lemongrass, lime leaves and coconut are at the heart of Thai cooking. Our experts build the flavour by adding cooked British chicken, edamame beans and garlic to create this spicy, fragrant soup.
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Stock [Water, Chicken Extract, Chicken, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Chicken Fat, Onion Concentrate], Cooked Chicken (6%), Onion, Coconut (4.5%), Edamame Soya Beans, Bean Sprouts, Choi Sum, Potato Starch, Lemongrass, Water Chestnut, Ginger Purée, Lime Leaves, Garlic Purée, Fish Sauce [Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Concentrated Lime Juice, Red Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Agave Syrup, Salt, Coriander, Turmeric Powder, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, press down on the spout tab to break.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 5-6 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally, until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Made using British Chicken

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemongrass, lime leaves and ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Check locally

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (300g)
Energy266kJ / 64kcal797kJ / 191kcal
Fat3.9g11.7g
Saturates3.0g9.0g
Carbohydrate3.8g11.4g
Sugars1.1g3.3g
Fibre0.7g2.1g
Protein3.0g9.0g
Salt0.5g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemongrass, lime leaves and ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

10 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

VILE!

1 stars

So disappointed with this soup. I've bought it a few times, forgetting how disgusting it is- bland and tasteless. It has a nasty bitter taste to it too. No idea how it's still on sale with no improvements! Vile!

Horrible

1 stars

This soup tastes sour I thought it may have been off until I read other reviews. Nothing like Thai green curry should taste.

Appalling...just don't.

1 stars

I don't know what has happened to Tesco's soups? They used to be great and now, particularly this one, they are appalling. It's bitter, tastes nothing like a green curry. There is barely a mouthful of shredded chicken in the whole pot. It's thin and watery...it looks like the morning after you've eaten some dodgy street food. If this is Tesco's Finest, then I'd pay not to try their Worst.

Disgusting

1 stars

Disgusting

Too spicey but somehow bland

1 stars

Simultaneously bland and overly spiced, and unnecessary sour. (Only we British can pull this off and ruin foods that others make wonderfully 😁)

Deleted from my shopping list

2 stars

Just having this for my lunch. A bowl of tasteless watery mess and yet to find the chicken

Fabulous Thai "where's the" chicken soup.

4 stars

This is my favourite fresh soup with loads of flavour. However recently it has become quite difficult to detect the chicken in it! Previous to about a month ago it was packed with chicken and other ingredients giving a fabulously filling soup with plenty of crunchy water chestnuts. I would estimate that the amount of chicken has been reduced by a good 50%.

disgusting

1 stars

disgusting

An upsetting lunch!

1 stars

I am the least fussy eater but when I tasted this soup it was awful! I enjoy lemon grass but that was all i could taste! It was horrid! I was expecting a lovely coconut flavour but was hugely disappointed

Disgusting flavour and consistency

1 stars

Horrible flavour and consistency. I left most of it. Definitely won't buy again. I normally like these type of soups as well.

