Tesco Finest Thai Chicken Soup 600G

VILE!
So disappointed with this soup. I've bought it a few times, forgetting how disgusting it is- bland and tasteless. It has a nasty bitter taste to it too. No idea how it's still on sale with no improvements! Vile!
Horrible
This soup tastes sour I thought it may have been off until I read other reviews. Nothing like Thai green curry should taste.
Appalling...just don't.
I don't know what has happened to Tesco's soups? They used to be great and now, particularly this one, they are appalling. It's bitter, tastes nothing like a green curry. There is barely a mouthful of shredded chicken in the whole pot. It's thin and watery...it looks like the morning after you've eaten some dodgy street food. If this is Tesco's Finest, then I'd pay not to try their Worst.
Disgusting
Too spicey but somehow bland
Simultaneously bland and overly spiced, and unnecessary sour. (Only we British can pull this off and ruin foods that others make wonderfully 😁)
Deleted from my shopping list
Just having this for my lunch. A bowl of tasteless watery mess and yet to find the chicken
Fabulous Thai "where's the" chicken soup.
This is my favourite fresh soup with loads of flavour. However recently it has become quite difficult to detect the chicken in it! Previous to about a month ago it was packed with chicken and other ingredients giving a fabulously filling soup with plenty of crunchy water chestnuts. I would estimate that the amount of chicken has been reduced by a good 50%.
disgusting
An upsetting lunch!
I am the least fussy eater but when I tasted this soup it was awful! I enjoy lemon grass but that was all i could taste! It was horrid! I was expecting a lovely coconut flavour but was hugely disappointed
Disgusting flavour and consistency
Horrible flavour and consistency. I left most of it. Definitely won't buy again. I normally like these type of soups as well.