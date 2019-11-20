Tesco Finest Cream Mushroom Soup 600G

Delicious creamy soup
Of all the mushrooms soups I've tried so far, this one is my favourite, it's so creamy and delicious.
Don't know what all these other people are talking about, this soup is delicious. It's creamy, with plenty of mushroom flavour, some lovely thyme, garlic and white wine in there which adds plenty of depth. Overall, this is excellent soup.
Never Again
Disgusting soup. IF I had not read the label I would not have known what flavour it was supposed to be. If this is Tesco Finest I dread to think what the usual brand taste of!
Watery and tasteless
Watery and tasteless, had to throw it away and get something else for lunch.
Weak & unpleasant flavour
Very unpleasant flavour and rather weak. I don't know how many mushrooms go into this but one would be my guess. Nasty.
Disappointing
Excessively creamy with minimal mushroom soup. Blended so fine that it was like juice. Minimal seasoning. Unimpressed.
Tasty and fresh
This soup is not only good quality but it is absolutely delicious and tastes homemade. definitely a new lunchtime favourite.
Had a very strong mushroom flavour & nice texture
This had a very strong mushroom flavour and nice texture. I will buy this again.