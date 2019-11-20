By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Cream Mushroom Soup 600G

3(8)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.42/100g
½ of a pot
  • Energy987kJ 238kcal
    12%
  • Fat18.9g
    27%
  • Saturates10.2g
    51%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 329kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • A soup made with mushrooms, double cream, white wine and herbs.
  • The full, earthy flavour of mushrooms needs little enhancing. Our experts just add cream, white wine and a few herbs to create this velvety soup.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Stock, Mushrooms (23%) (Button Mushroom, Chestnut Mushroom, Wild Mushrooms), Potato, Whole Milk, Double Cream (Milk) (6%), Butter (Milk), White Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Roast Garlic Purée, Salt, Herbs, Black Pepper.

Vegetable Stock contains: Water, Sugar, Salt, Onion Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Leek Concentrate, Celery Concentrate, Garlic Concentrate, Nutmeg Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, press down on the spout tab to break.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Hob
Instructions: 5-6 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally, until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (300g)
Energy329kJ / 79kcal987kJ / 238kcal
Fat6.3g18.9g
Saturates3.4g10.2g
Carbohydrate3.5g10.5g
Sugars1.4g4.2g
Fibre0.5g1.5g
Protein1.9g5.7g
Salt0.5g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

8 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious creamy soup

5 stars

Of all the mushrooms soups I've tried so far, this one is my favourite, it's so creamy and delicious.

Don't know what all these other people are talking

5 stars

Don't know what all these other people are talking about, this soup is delicious. It's creamy, with plenty of mushroom flavour, some lovely thyme, garlic and white wine in there which adds plenty of depth. Overall, this is excellent soup.

Never Again

1 stars

Disgusting soup. IF I had not read the label I would not have known what flavour it was supposed to be. If this is Tesco Finest I dread to think what the usual brand taste of!

Watery and tasteless

1 stars

Watery and tasteless, had to throw it away and get something else for lunch.

Weak & unpleasant flavour

1 stars

Very unpleasant flavour and rather weak. I don't know how many mushrooms go into this but one would be my guess. Nasty.

Disappointing

2 stars

Excessively creamy with minimal mushroom soup. Blended so fine that it was like juice. Minimal seasoning. Unimpressed.

Tasty and fresh

5 stars

This soup is not only good quality but it is absolutely delicious and tastes homemade. definitely a new lunchtime favourite.

Had a very strong mushroom flavour & nice texture

4 stars

This had a very strong mushroom flavour and nice texture. I will buy this again.

