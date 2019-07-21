By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Genius Gluten Free 2 Double Chocolate Muffins

Genius Gluten Free 2 Double Chocolate Muffins
£ 2.00
£1.00/each
Each Muffin Contains
  • Energy1304kJ 311kcal
    16%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars19.0g
    21%
  • Salt0.31g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Chocolate Muffins
  • Our Genius Story
  • After years of searching for a great tasting gluten free bread for my gluten intolerant son and not finding it, I decided to rise to the challenge and create my own! Two broken ovens later, my solo kitchen quest for the perfect bread has evolved into a mission to make everything taste great from rolls to pancakes. Because everyone deserves marvellous muffins.
  • Lucinda
  • Deeply chocolatey and deliciously gluten free
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Caster Sugar, Free Range Egg, Chocolate Chips (13%): Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring, Vegetable Oil: Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerol, Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Rice Starch, Concentrated Fruit Juice: Grape, Dried Egg, Raising Agents: Disodium Phosphates, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Dried Egg White, Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers: Xanthan Gum, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Soya
  • Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in cool dry place. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and defrost thoroughly before use. If purchased frozen defrost thoroughly before use and use within 24 hours of defrost. Once defrosted do not refreeze.For Best Before Date, see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced & packed in the UK

Number of uses

Number of servings: 2, Serving size: 80g

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable Wrap. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.

Return to

  • Any Questions?
  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.
  • www.geniusglutenfree.com
  • Customer Careline: 0800 019 2736

Net Contents

2 x Muffins

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Muffin (Typically 80g)% RI* per muffin
Energy kJ/kcal1631kJ/389kcal1304kJ/311kcal16%
Fat18.0g15.0g21%
of which saturates4.1g3.3g17%
Carbohydrates51.0g40.0g15%
of which sugars24.0g19.0g21%
Fibre2.6g2.1g
Protein4.8g3.8g8%
Salt0.39g0.31g5%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Yum!

5 stars

Best gf muffins around! Not too dry like some.

