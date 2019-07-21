Genius Gluten Free 2 Double Chocolate Muffins

Yum!
Best gf muffins around! Not too dry like some.
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Caster Sugar, Free Range Egg, Chocolate Chips (13%): Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring, Vegetable Oil: Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerol, Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Rice Starch, Concentrated Fruit Juice: Grape, Dried Egg, Raising Agents: Disodium Phosphates, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Dried Egg White, Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers: Xanthan Gum, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate
Store in cool dry place. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and defrost thoroughly before use. If purchased frozen defrost thoroughly before use and use within 24 hours of defrost. Once defrosted do not refreeze.For Best Before Date, see front of pack.
Produced & packed in the UK
Number of servings: 2, Serving size: 80g
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable Wrap. Not Recyclable
2 x Muffins
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Muffin (Typically 80g)
|% RI* per muffin
|Energy kJ/kcal
|1631kJ/389kcal
|1304kJ/311kcal
|16%
|Fat
|18.0g
|15.0g
|21%
|of which saturates
|4.1g
|3.3g
|17%
|Carbohydrates
|51.0g
|40.0g
|15%
|of which sugars
|24.0g
|19.0g
|21%
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|4.8g
|3.8g
|8%
|Salt
|0.39g
|0.31g
|5%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
