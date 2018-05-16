Natural World Coconut Water Conditioner 1000Ml

Product Description
- Coconut Milk Hydration & Shine Conditioner
- A thirst-quenching conditioner infused with certified organic Coconut extract and an uplifting blend of 4 essential oils (Rosemary, Lemongrass, Orange and Ylang Ylang). Provides lightweight moisture and luscious shine. The weightless formula releases tangles, refines the hair texture and helps restore softness and a silky healthy feel.
- Superfood for hair
- Suitable for dehydrated & dull-looking hair
- 95% natural derived ingredients
- Created in Soho, London
- 0% parabens, phosphates, phthalates, dyes, gluten
- Vegan friendly & cruelty free
- Pack size: 1000ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Ceteareth-20, Behentrimonium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum/Fragrance, Panthenol, Amodimethicone, Citric Acid, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut Oil), Trideceth-12, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Cymbopogon Flexuosus (Lemongrass) Leaf Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Cananga Odorata (Ylang Ylang) Flower Oil, Cetrimonium Chloride, Acetic Acid
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Usage: After shampooing, apply generously to damp hair and gently massage, working through to ends. Leave on for 2-3 minutes and rinse hair thoroughly.
Warnings
- For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Brodie & Stone,
- 53 Frith Street,
- Soho,
- London,
- W1D 4SN,
Return to
- www.natural-world.com
Net Contents
1000ml ℮
Safety information
