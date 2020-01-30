Natural World Brazilian Conditioner 1000Ml

Really helps
I have fine, permed and coloured shoulder length hair which was prone to breaking while hot air styling, but this conditioner seems to have really strengthened the hair, both initially and with continued use. Certainly seems to tame frizz too. I think it's great!
No good
No good, thought would give this a try as I have thick dry hair not worth the half price I paid . Doesn’t even smell nice!
Not worth the price, thought I would give this a try even though I was happy with my standard conditioner. I have thick, dry long hair, this did nothing special. In fact I bought at half price and gave it away. Doesn’t even smell great!
Frizz fighter
Great for curly hair. I have 3c hair and this helps provide moisture and combats frizz like no other product! Works great.
Cheap - not worth it
I bought this along with the shampoo, thinking it was a very large bottle for the price. Wish I hadn't. Want to take it back after only 3 uses. My hair was left feeling greasy and the most tangled I have ever had it. Had to go out and buy different product and start again. Waste of (not much) money