Natural World Brazilian Shampoo 1000Ml

REPAIRED, SOFTENED & TAMED MY HAIR
lathers really well & dispenser is handy. Took a few washes to become effective & repaired hair which got damaged due to tresemme shampoo ingredients changing ( DID NOT SUIT ANYMORE - IT WAS THE ONLY EFFECTIVE SHAMPOO SO FAR ) MY FINE BLOW-AWAY HAIR IS A BIT FULLER & TAMER & IS SOFT. I LOVE YLANG YLANG & IT SMELLS NICE THOUGH COULD BE STRONGER - NATURAL INGREDIENTS.
Gives shine, nice smell, less chemicals.
I bought this shampoo because it was on special offer and I wanted to try inflicting less chemicals etc. on my hair. I also liked the idea that refills were available (not always stocked in Tesco though). I like it. It lathers beautifully. Smells nice and leaves my hair soft and shiny. It did take a few washes for my hair to get used to it, but that's usual when changing brands for me. The pump dispenser is a great idea because it stops me using too much product and therefore the bottle lasts quite a while. One star docked because I would like it to be a bit less costly when not on offer.
Cheap - not worth it
This is cheap for a reason. My hair felt greasy straight after using this product. Want to take it back after only 3 uses from the 1000ml bottle.