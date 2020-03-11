Natural World Argan Oil Shampoo 1000Ml

Product Description
- Argan Oil of Morocco Moisture Rich Shampoo
- A luxurious and wonderfully creamy shampoo infused with precious certified organic Argan Oil and an uplifting blend of 4 essential oils (Rosemary, Lemongrass, Orange and Ylang Ylang). Argan Oil is known for its ability to: Moisturise & Nourish, Smooth & Repair, Add Shine & Softness
- Superfood for hair
- 95% natural derived ingredients
- 0% parabens, phosphates, phthalates, dyes, gluten
- Created in Soho, London
- Suitable for all hair types
- Vegan friendly & cruelty free
- Pack size: 1000ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Coco/Isostearamide, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Glycol Distearate, Panthenol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Amodimethicone, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum/Fragrance, Steareth-4, Sodium Carbonate, Polyquaternium-7, Trideceth-12, Cetrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-7, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Cymbopogon Flexuosus (Lemongrass) Leaf Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Cananga Odorata (Ylang Ylang) Flower Oil, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Acetic Acid, Limonene
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Usage: Apply generously to wet hair and massage into a rich, creamy lather. Rinse thoroughly. Repeat application if necessary.
Warnings
For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children.
Recycling info
Pump. Recyclable
Name and address
- Made for:
- Brodie & Stone,
- 53 Frith Street,
- Soho,
- London,
- W1D 4SN,
Return to
- Brodie & Stone,
- 53 Frith Street,
- Soho,
- London,
- W1D 4SN,
- UK.
- www.natural-world.com
Net Contents
1000ml ℮
Safety information
For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children.
