Natural World Chia Seed Hair Treatment Oil 100Ml

£ 5.00
£5.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Chia Seed Oil Volume & Shine Anti-Gravity Oil for Fine Hair
  • Chia Seed Oil Volume & Shine Anti-gravity Oil for Fine Hair is an ultra-fine, instantly absorbed volumising oil infused with certified organic Chia Seed Oil, to boost volume and help strengthen, for beautifully bouncy, fuller hair. Volume & silky soft shine for fine hair. Chia Seed Oil is renowned for its remarkable cosmetic properties, which include the ability to
  • Add volume & help strengthen
  • Add incredible shine
  • Boost limp, dull hair
  • Certified Organic - Chia Seed Oil of Mexico
  • Free from parabens, phosphates, phthalates, dyes, gluten
  • Suitable for fine hair
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Salvia Hispanica (Chia) Seed Oil, Parfum/Fragrance, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results, use in conjunction with our Chia Seed Oil products.
  • Usage: Apply evenly to clean, towel dried hair. Do not rinse out. Smooth through and dry & style as usual. This versatile anti-gravity oil can also be used after blow drying to tame frizz and add volume and shine.

Warnings

  • For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Brodie & Stone,
  • 53 Frith Street,
  • Soho,
  • London,
  • W1D 4SN,

Return to

  • Brodie & Stone,
  • 53 Frith Street,
  • Soho,
  • London,
  • W1D 4SN,
  • UK.
  • www.natural-world.com

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

5 out of 5!

5 stars

Love this leave in conditioner, it really improves the condition of my hair and makes it very smooth and manageable.

Fantastic hair treatment

5 stars

Fantastic for my permed hair I applied it to washed damp hair and just let it soak in.

