Natural World Chia Seed Hair Treatment Oil 100Ml

Love this leave in conditioner, it really improves the condition of my hair and makes it very smooth and manageable.
Fantastic hair treatment
Fantastic for my permed hair I applied it to washed damp hair and just let it soak in.
Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Salvia Hispanica (Chia) Seed Oil, Parfum/Fragrance, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene
Made in UK
100ml ℮
For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children.
