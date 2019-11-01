By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Aubergine Each

2.5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Aubergine Each
£ 0.70
£0.70/each
per 100g
  • Energy84kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01gg
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 84kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Aubergine.
  • Harvested by hand Carefully grown in Hertfordshire, with a distinctive colour and mild flavour
  • Harvested by hand Carefully grown in Hertfordshire, with a distinctive colour and mild flavour

Information

Ingredients

Aubergine

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,Netherlands,Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

    Preparation Guidelines: Can be sliced or diced with or without the skin dependant on personal preference. No need to soak in salt prior to use.

    Oven
    Time: 10 to 15 mins
    Temp: 180°C
    Temp: 350°F
    Temp: Gas 4
    Instructions: Cut into 5cm (2 inch) cubes.
    Brush with melted butter or oil.
    Stir before serving.

    Grill
    Time: 5 mins until golden brown
    Temp: Medium
    Instructions: Lightly brush each side of the thickly sliced aubergine with olive oil and season with salt, pepper and herbs to taste..
    Place sliced aubergines under a pre-heated medium grill for approximately 5 minutes. 
    Turn half way through cooking time.

    Barbeque
    Time: 5 mins until golden brown

    Shallow Fry
    Time:  6 -8 mins until golden brown
    Instructions: Fry in a little oil in a preheated pan over a medium heat for 3 - 4 minutes on each side until golden.
    Hints and tips: To ensure your aubergine is more succulent, always pre-heat your pan.
    Serve immediately.

    Stir Fry
    Time: 7 to 8 mins until golden brown.
    Instructions: Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.
    Stir-fry for 7 to 8 minutes.
    Serve immediately.

    Cooking Warnings: For fan assisted ovens cooking times should be reduced.

    All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy84kJ / 20kcal84kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate2.2g2.2g
Sugars2.0g2.0g
Fibre2.0g2.0g
Protein0.9g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Too small

2 stars

Last week I bought 2 and they were fresh and big, so I bought 3 this time, they were very small. Not worth the price

not fresh vegetables

2 stars

I ordered 3 Aubergines and none of them was fresh. I'm quite disappointed with Tesco services.

It's an aubergine

5 stars

It's an aubergine, with purple flesh and little green hat on top. Yummy!

Half price, half size

2 stars

I bought this for "half price" but it was also half SIZE!

too small aubergine, not value for money

2 stars

too small aubergine, not value for money

