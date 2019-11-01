Tesco Aubergine Each

Wash before use.

Preparation Guidelines: Can be sliced or diced with or without the skin dependant on personal preference. No need to soak in salt prior to use.

Oven

Time: 10 to 15 mins

Temp: 180°C

Temp: 350°F

Temp: Gas 4

Instructions: Cut into 5cm (2 inch) cubes.

Brush with melted butter or oil.

Stir before serving.

Grill

Time: 5 mins until golden brown

Temp: Medium

Instructions: Lightly brush each side of the thickly sliced aubergine with olive oil and season with salt, pepper and herbs to taste..

Place sliced aubergines under a pre-heated medium grill for approximately 5 minutes.

Turn half way through cooking time.

Barbeque

Time: 5 mins until golden brown

Shallow Fry

Time: 6 -8 mins until golden brown

Instructions: Fry in a little oil in a preheated pan over a medium heat for 3 - 4 minutes on each side until golden.

Hints and tips: To ensure your aubergine is more succulent, always pre-heat your pan.

Serve immediately.

Stir Fry

Time: 7 to 8 mins until golden brown.

Instructions: Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.

Stir-fry for 7 to 8 minutes.

Serve immediately.

Cooking Warnings: For fan assisted ovens cooking times should be reduced.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.