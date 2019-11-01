Tesco Aubergine Each

Wash before use.
Preparation Guidelines: Can be sliced or diced with or without the skin dependant on personal preference. No need to soak in salt prior to use.
Oven
Time: 10 to 15 mins
Temp: 180°C
Temp: 350°F
Temp: Gas 4
Instructions: Cut into 5cm (2 inch) cubes.
Brush with melted butter or oil.
Stir before serving.
Grill
Time: 5 mins until golden brown
Temp: Medium
Instructions: Lightly brush each side of the thickly sliced aubergine with olive oil and season with salt, pepper and herbs to taste..
Place sliced aubergines under a pre-heated medium grill for approximately 5 minutes.
Turn half way through cooking time.
Barbeque
Time: 5 mins until golden brown
Shallow Fry
Time: 6 -8 mins until golden brown
Instructions: Fry in a little oil in a preheated pan over a medium heat for 3 - 4 minutes on each side until golden.
Hints and tips: To ensure your aubergine is more succulent, always pre-heat your pan.
Serve immediately.
Stir Fry
Time: 7 to 8 mins until golden brown.
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.
Stir-fry for 7 to 8 minutes.
Serve immediately.
Cooking Warnings: For fan assisted ovens cooking times should be reduced.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.