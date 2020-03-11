By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Natural World Brazilian Hair Treatment Oil 100Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Natural World Brazilian Hair Treatment Oil 100Ml
£ 5.00
£5.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Brazilian Keratin Smoothing Therapy Hair Treatment Oil
  • With precious Keratin, to help repair, control frizz and restore shine & softness. Silky smooth & frizz-free perfection for dry, frizzy hair.
  • Brazilian Keratin Smoothing Therapy Hair Treatment Oil is a luxurious and lightweight leave-in formula infused with precious Keratin. Keratin is the main constituent of hair. When the keratin bonds get damaged or deteriorated, the hair appears dull, dry and damaged. A keratin replenishing treatment is needed to help repair damaged areas of the hair's surface.
  • Smoothing Therapy Hair Treatment Oil with added keratin has the ability to:
  • Smooth & Repair
  • Control frizz
  • Add Shine & Softness
  • Brazilian Keratin Smoothing Therapy Hair Treatment Oil helps repair damaged hair's surface, lock in moisture & shine and control frizz. Absorbs instantly leaving no oily residue.
  • Free from parabens, phosphates, phthalates, dyes, gluten
  • Suitable for dry, frizzy hair
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Isopropyl Myristate, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Parfum/Fragrance, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results, use in conjunction with our Brazilian Keratin products.
  • Usage: Apply to clean, towel dried hair, concentrating on the lengths and ends. Do not rinse out. Comb through and dry & style as usual. This versatile treatment oil can also be used: in the shower, before shampooing or by mixing it with your conditioner; after blow drying, to tame frizz and add shine.

Warnings

  • For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Brodie & Stone,
  • 53 Frith Street,
  • Soho,
  • London,
  • W1D 4SN,

Return to

  • Brodie & Stone,
  • 53 Frith Street,
  • Soho,
  • London,
  • W1D 4SN,
  • UK.
  • www.natural-world.com

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Natural World Keratin Shampoo 500Ml

£ 4.30
£0.86/100ml

Ga/R Ultimate Blends Arg/Oil & Almond H/Msk 300Ml

£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Natural World Argan Oil Hair Treatment Oil 100Ml

£ 5.00
£5.00/100ml

John Frieda Frizz Ease Recovery Deep Conditioner 150Ml

£ 6.00
£4.00/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here