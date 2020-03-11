Natural World Brazilian Hair Treatment Oil 100Ml

Product Description
- Brazilian Keratin Smoothing Therapy Hair Treatment Oil
- With precious Keratin, to help repair, control frizz and restore shine & softness. Silky smooth & frizz-free perfection for dry, frizzy hair.
- Brazilian Keratin Smoothing Therapy Hair Treatment Oil is a luxurious and lightweight leave-in formula infused with precious Keratin. Keratin is the main constituent of hair. When the keratin bonds get damaged or deteriorated, the hair appears dull, dry and damaged. A keratin replenishing treatment is needed to help repair damaged areas of the hair's surface.
- Smoothing Therapy Hair Treatment Oil with added keratin has the ability to:
- Smooth & Repair
- Control frizz
- Add Shine & Softness
- Brazilian Keratin Smoothing Therapy Hair Treatment Oil helps repair damaged hair's surface, lock in moisture & shine and control frizz. Absorbs instantly leaving no oily residue.
- Free from parabens, phosphates, phthalates, dyes, gluten
- Suitable for dry, frizzy hair
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Isopropyl Myristate, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Parfum/Fragrance, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- For best results, use in conjunction with our Brazilian Keratin products.
- Usage: Apply to clean, towel dried hair, concentrating on the lengths and ends. Do not rinse out. Comb through and dry & style as usual. This versatile treatment oil can also be used: in the shower, before shampooing or by mixing it with your conditioner; after blow drying, to tame frizz and add shine.
Warnings
- For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Brodie & Stone,
- 53 Frith Street,
- Soho,
- London,
- W1D 4SN,
Return to
- www.natural-world.com
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
