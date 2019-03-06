By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Natural World Argan Oil Hair Treatment Oil 100Ml

5(1)Write a review
Natural World Argan Oil Hair Treatment Oil 100Ml
£ 5.00
£5.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Argan Oil of Morocco Moisture Rich Hair Treatment Oil
  • A luxurious and lightweight leave-in formula infused with precious certified organic Argan Oil, known for its outstanding cosmetic properties, which include the ability to: Moisturise & Nourish, Smooth & Repair, Add Shine & Softness
  • Superfood for hair
  • For all hair types
  • Infused with certified organic argan oil
  • 0% parabens, phosphates, phthalates, dyes, gluten
  • Created in Soho, London
  • Suitable for all hair types
  • Vegan friendly & cruelty free
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Parfum/Fragrance, Limonene, Linalool

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage: Apply to damp hair, concentrating on the lengths and ends. Do not rinse out. Comb through and dry & style as usual. Can also be applied after blow drying, to tame frizz and add shine.

Warnings

  • For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Brodie & Stone,
  • 53 Frith Street,
  • Soho,
  • London,
  • W1D 4SN,

Return to

  • Brodie & Stone,
  • 53 Frith Street,
  • Soho,
  • London,
  • W1D 4SN,
  • UK.
  • www.natural-world.com

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Perfect

5 stars

Very, good quality, last long, makes hair shiny, glossy and beautiful.

