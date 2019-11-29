By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Blackcurrant Sundae Tarts 4 Pack

3.5(12)Write a review
Tesco Blackcurrant Sundae Tarts 4 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.25/each
Each tart
  • Energy1009kJ 241kcal
    12%
  • Fat11.0g
    16%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars21.2g
    24%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1825kJ / 436kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Sweet pastry cases, filled with a blackcurrant filling and topped with a vanilla flavour topping and a sweet dusting.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Blackcurrant Filling (32%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Margarine, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Water, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Salt, Cornflour, Dried Egg White.

Blackcurrant Filling contains: Sugar, Blackcurrant, Blackcurrant Purée, Dextrose, Humectant (Glycerol), Cornflour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apple Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain nuts and soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Foil. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

4 x Tarts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach tart (55g)
Energy1825kJ / 436kcal1009kJ / 241kcal
Fat19.9g11.0g
Saturates9.0g5.0g
Carbohydrate60.0g33.2g
Sugars38.4g21.2g
Fibre2.2g1.2g
Protein3.0g1.7g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Very dry and not much taste

2 stars

Very dry and not much taste

very nice and good value

5 stars

I buy a pack every week. very good value

Best value

5 stars

Excellent value and tasty

Yuck

1 stars

Very sweet and little tang. Managed one and threw the rest away.

Now with jam filling, not worth buying.

2 stars

These cakes were really nice when they had blackcurrants now the filling has been replaced by jam, and i really do not like them anymore

Horrid!!

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting. Went in the bin!!

Far, far too sweet.

3 stars

These tarts are OVERLY sweet -- I couldn't eat them. When we have all the health warnings about sugar intake it is about time that the confectionery-makers took heed!! Tesco sells far too many overly sweet cakes, buns and tarts. Please Tesco, get your manufacturers to make them with much less sugar.

simply the best

5 stars

these are really really good

I can only give these 2 stars as after purchasing

2 stars

I can only give these 2 stars as after purchasing them many times they are impossible to remove from the foil cases without a fight and breaking the pastry. If I wanted them for guests it would be very embarrassing. It’s disappointing as they are delicious. Can I be the only one who has this problem?

i wont eat palm oil

4 stars

nice but wont be buying them again because they contain palm oil.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

