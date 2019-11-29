Tesco Blackcurrant Sundae Tarts 4 Pack

Very dry and not much taste
very nice and good value
I buy a pack every week. very good value
Best value
Excellent value and tasty
Yuck
Very sweet and little tang. Managed one and threw the rest away.
Now with jam filling, not worth buying.
These cakes were really nice when they had blackcurrants now the filling has been replaced by jam, and i really do not like them anymore
Horrid!!
Absolutely disgusting. Went in the bin!!
Far, far too sweet.
These tarts are OVERLY sweet -- I couldn't eat them. When we have all the health warnings about sugar intake it is about time that the confectionery-makers took heed!! Tesco sells far too many overly sweet cakes, buns and tarts. Please Tesco, get your manufacturers to make them with much less sugar.
simply the best
these are really really good
I can only give these 2 stars as after purchasing them many times they are impossible to remove from the foil cases without a fight and breaking the pastry. If I wanted them for guests it would be very embarrassing. It’s disappointing as they are delicious. Can I be the only one who has this problem?
i wont eat palm oil
nice but wont be buying them again because they contain palm oil.