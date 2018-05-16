By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Grahams Farm Dairy Natural Quark 250g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Grahams Farm Dairy Natural Quark 250g
£ 1.25
£5.00/kg

Product Description

  • Soft Spoonable Cheese, Fat Free
  • Visit us at grahamsfamilydairy.com for some delicious family recipe ideas.
  • Find us on Facebook & Twitter
  • Quark is a wonderful and very versatile dairy product that is healthy, nutritious and delicious. Quark is high in protein, naturally fat free and is great for cooking and baking dishes that have all the taste but none of the calories.
  • Carol & Mum
  • High in protein
  • Soft spoonable cheese made by British farmers
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Quark (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Consume within 3 days of opening.Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Do not freeze. Use by: See base of pot.

Name and address

  • Airthrey Kerse Farm,
  • FK9 4RW.

Return to

  • Airthrey Kerse Farm,
  • FK9 4RW.
  • grahamsfamilydairy.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gReference intake of an average adult
Energy276kJ/65kcal8400kj/2000kcal
Fat0.1g
(of which saturates<0.1g)
Carbohydrate 3.7g
(of which sugars 3.7g)
Protein 12.2g
Salt 0.10g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here