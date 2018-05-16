Grahams Farm Dairy Natural Quark 250g

Product Description
- Soft Spoonable Cheese, Fat Free
- Quark is a wonderful and very versatile dairy product that is healthy, nutritious and delicious. Quark is high in protein, naturally fat free and is great for cooking and baking dishes that have all the taste but none of the calories.
- High in protein
- Soft spoonable cheese made by British farmers
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Quark (Milk)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Consume within 3 days of opening.Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Do not freeze. Use by: See base of pot.
Name and address
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Reference intake of an average adult
|Energy
|276kJ/65kcal
|8400kj/2000kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|(of which saturates
|<0.1g)
|Carbohydrate
|3.7g
|(of which sugars
|3.7g)
|Protein
|12.2g
|Salt
|0.10g
