Weight Watchers John West Tuna Mayonnaise Sweetcorn 3X80g

Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Tuna in Mayonnaise with Sweetcorn
- About Weight Watchers®
- Our food range is just part of what we have to offer. We also run thousands of friendly meetings across the UK each week, or you can follow our plan step-by-step completely online. For more information, call 08457 123 000 or visit weightwatchers.co.uk
- Our promise
- This Tuna in mayonnaise with sweetcorn
- Is high in protein
- Is low in saturated Fat
- Has no Artificial colours or sweeteners
- And we're constantly reviewing the fat, sugar and salt levels in all our Weight Watchers Foods.
- 2 ProPoints value per can
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
Tuna (44%), Water, Sweetcorn (12%), Modified Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil (2%), Sugar, Full Fat Cream Powder (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Egg Yolk Powder (0.5%), Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Acid: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Fish, Milk
Produce of
Produced in France
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- John West Foods Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- England.
Return to
- If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please write to:
- Quoting the best before date and stating where and when purchased. This does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents
3 x 80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving 80g
|Adult RI
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|402 kJ
|322 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|96 kcal
|77 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|3.7g
|3.0g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.5g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|6.2g
|5.0g
|260g
|of which sugars
|3.0g
|2.4g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|9.3g
|7.5g
|50g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.8g
|6g
