Weight Watchers John West Tuna Mayonnaise Sweetcorn 3X80g

Weight Watchers John West Tuna Mayonnaise Sweetcorn 3X80g
£ 2.80
£1.17/100g
Per 80g serving:
  • Energy322kJ 77kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Tuna in Mayonnaise with Sweetcorn
  • About Weight Watchers®
  • Our food range is just part of what we have to offer. We also run thousands of friendly meetings across the UK each week, or you can follow our plan step-by-step completely online. For more information, call 08457 123 000 or visit weightwatchers.co.uk
  • Our promise
  • This Tuna in mayonnaise with sweetcorn
  • Is high in protein
  • Is low in saturated Fat
  • Has no Artificial colours or sweeteners
  • And we're constantly reviewing the fat, sugar and salt levels in all our Weight Watchers Foods.
  • 2 ProPoints value per can
  • High protein
  • Low saturated fat
  • Free from artificial colours and sweeteners
  • Pack size: 240g
  • High protein
  • Low saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Tuna (44%), Water, Sweetcorn (12%), Modified Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil (2%), Sugar, Full Fat Cream Powder (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Egg Yolk Powder (0.5%), Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Acid: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Fish, Milk

Produce of

Produced in France

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • John West Foods Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • England.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please write to:
  • John West Foods Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • England.
  • Quoting the best before date and stating where and when purchased. This does not affect your statutory rights.

Net Contents

3 x 80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving 80gAdult RI
Energy (kJ/kcal)402 kJ322 kJ8400 kJ
-96 kcal77 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 3.7g3.0g70g
of which saturates 0.6g0.5g20g
Carbohydrate 6.2g5.0g260g
of which sugars 3.0g2.4g90g
Fibre 0.2g0.2g
Protein 9.3g7.5g50g
Salt 1.0g0.8g6g

