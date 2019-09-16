By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut Chocolate Bar 110G

£ 1.50
£1.37/100g
Be Treatwise. Per 27.5 g Contains
  • Energy567 kJ 136 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.2 g
    10%
  • Saturates4 g
    20%
  • Sugars15 g
    16%
  • Salt0.06 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2060 kJ/495 kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with dried grapes (18 %) and almonds (7 %).

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Cadbury's deliciously creamy milk chocolate with dried grapes and chopped almonds
  • Made with a Glass and a Half of fresh milk
  • Generous 110g bar - perfect for sharing with friends and family
  • Packed in our special easy-open, easy close wrapper
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Dried Grapes, Cocoa Butter, Almonds, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

4 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 6 Chunks (27.5g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2060 kJ/495 kcal567 kJ/136 kcal8400 kJ/2000 kcal
Fat 26 g7.2 g70 g
of which Saturates 14.5 g4 g20 g
Carbohydrate 55.5 g15 g260 g
of which Sugars 54.5 g15 g90 g
Fibre 1.3 g0.4 g-
Protein 8.3 g2.3 g50 g
Salt 0.2 g0.06 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

