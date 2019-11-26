Tesco Frozen Turkey Joint With Trimmings 1.45Kg
Offer
- Energy1615kJ 385kcal19%
- Fat17.3g25%
- Saturates6.7g34%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt2.2g37%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 868kJ / 207kcal
Product Description
- Boneless, skinless turkey joint with added water, wrapped in smoked streaky bacon with added water, with pork cocktail sausages wrapped in smoked streaky bacon with added water and pork, sage and onion stuffing balls.
- SUCCULENT TURKEY BREAST Bacon wrapped turkey, 12 pigs in blankets and 6 pork stuffing balls
- At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using pork and turkey from farms operating to these standards.
- Succulent turkey breast
- Bacon-wrapped turkey, 12 pigs in blankets and 6 pork stuffing balls
- Cook from frozen 2hrs 15mins
- Pack size: 1.45kg
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey (56%), Smoked Streaky Bacon with added Water (13%)(Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)), Pork Cocktail Sausages (11%)(Pork, Water, Pork Rind, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork Fat, Salt, Stabilisers (Trisodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Ginger, Nutmeg, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Water, Pork (6%), Pea Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Pea Starch, Sugar, Dried Onion, Dextrose, Parsley, Sage, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Emulsifier (Xanthan Gum), Potato Fibre, Black Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove sleeve and film lid.
Turkey Joint
Cover tray with baking foil and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 50 minutes.
Remove from oven and carefully remove the foil cover from the tray and pour off any juices.
Place back in the oven for a further 15 minutes.
Allow to stand for 10 minutes before carving.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 2hrs 5 mins
Pigs in Blankets and Stuffing Balls
Place tray on a baking sheet in the centre of the oven for 25 to 30 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
1.45kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 186g**
|Energy
|868kJ / 207kcal
|1615kJ / 385kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|17.3g
|Saturates
|3.6g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|8.6g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Protein
|26.0g
|48.4g
|Salt
|1.2g
|2.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 1.45kg typically weighs 1.116kg.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
