Birds Eye 12 Gluten Free Fish Fingers 360G

No Cod or Haddock variants. Just nasty.
Awful, using Pollock, will never buy them again. Charge a premium price for 3rd rate product. Need a gluten free Cod or Haddock fish finger not the mystery fish things.
Disappointing
Having to avoid gluten at the moment and was really missing my birds eye cod fish fingers, pleased to find these but really disappointed that they are only available in pollock gave them a go as usual Birds eye products are really good. Coating was great but the fish was poor quality as already commented a lot of it was the dark or grey fish which does not have a nice flavour this was really disappointing from birds eye. Really missed the same quality available in the normal cod fish fingers. Will not buy them again :(
The worst fish fingers I've ever tried!
They seem to have selected the worst pieces of fish to put in these; very little white fish just the brown central part of the fish, poor quality, will never buy again
Not Bad At All!!!
Fish fingers are not high on my list of favourite foods but, having been gluten intolerant for approx 20 years (before it became trendy... ), I thought I'd give them a go. And they were really rather good!
Lovely tasting
These are delicious, the fish is very tasty and nice crispy coating, a gluten free treat!
Delicious!
These fish fingers are so tasty. Lovely crunchy coating and smooth fish. Being gluten-free, these are a great treat for me.
Birds Eye Gluten free fish fingers
Bought these to try they are as good as shop own brand & u get 2 extra for the same price
What a find
My experience of shop-bought gluten-free fish fingers has been disappointing and so I wasn't expecting much from these. BUT they were lovely - a nice crispy outside and succulent fish inside. Even my non GF husband thought they were good. I shall stick a couple of packets in the freezer!
So Tasty
loved the taste of your gluten free fish fingers. It would be hard to tell that they were not "normal" ones. I will definitely buy them again
Revolting Fish Fingers
I bought this product and oven cooking proves soggy and unappertising, pan cooking is on border of being burnt before appearing cooked!