Birds Eye 12 Gluten Free Fish Fingers 360G

Per 4 fish fingers (120g) grilled provides:
  • Energy1026kJ 245kcal
    12%
  • Fat11.0g
    16%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Alaska pollock fillet fish fingers, coated in gluten free breadcrumbs, prefried.
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Where does this Fish come from?
  • To find out more enter the code from the BBE area on www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • Made with 100% fish fillet
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock (Fish) (65%), Breadcrumb (Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Salt, Cornflour), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Water, Rice Semolina, Potato Flakes, Salt, Pea Fibre, Pea Starch

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Tastiest when Grilled Straight from the Freezer.
Medium Grill 12-15 mins
Pre-heat grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Oven cook
Instructions: Alternatively, oven bake
230°C Fan 210°C Gas Mark 8 12-15 mins
Pre-heat oven.
Top part of oven on a baking tray.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Careline Information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 4 Fish Fingers (120g) Grilled Provides:
Energy - kJ852kJ1026kJ
- kcal203kcal245kcal
Fat 9.1g11.0g
- of which Saturates 0.8g1.0g
Carbohydrate 17.0g20.0g
- of which Sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre 0.7g0.9g
Protein 13.0g16.0g
Salt 0.96g1.1g
This pack contains 3 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

No Cod or Haddock variants. Just nasty.

1 stars

Awful, using Pollock, will never buy them again. Charge a premium price for 3rd rate product. Need a gluten free Cod or Haddock fish finger not the mystery fish things.

Disappointing

2 stars

Having to avoid gluten at the moment and was really missing my birds eye cod fish fingers, pleased to find these but really disappointed that they are only available in pollock gave them a go as usual Birds eye products are really good. Coating was great but the fish was poor quality as already commented a lot of it was the dark or grey fish which does not have a nice flavour this was really disappointing from birds eye. Really missed the same quality available in the normal cod fish fingers. Will not buy them again :(

The worst fish fingers I've ever tried!

1 stars

They seem to have selected the worst pieces of fish to put in these; very little white fish just the brown central part of the fish, poor quality, will never buy again

Not Bad At All!!!

4 stars

Fish fingers are not high on my list of favourite foods but, having been gluten intolerant for approx 20 years (before it became trendy... ), I thought I'd give them a go. And they were really rather good!

Lovely tasting

5 stars

These are delicious, the fish is very tasty and nice crispy coating, a gluten free treat!

Delicious!

5 stars

These fish fingers are so tasty. Lovely crunchy coating and smooth fish. Being gluten-free, these are a great treat for me.

Birds Eye Gluten free fish fingers

4 stars

Bought these to try they are as good as shop own brand & u get 2 extra for the same price

What a find

5 stars

My experience of shop-bought gluten-free fish fingers has been disappointing and so I wasn't expecting much from these. BUT they were lovely - a nice crispy outside and succulent fish inside. Even my non GF husband thought they were good. I shall stick a couple of packets in the freezer!

So Tasty

5 stars

loved the taste of your gluten free fish fingers. It would be hard to tell that they were not "normal" ones. I will definitely buy them again

Revolting Fish Fingers

1 stars

I bought this product and oven cooking proves soggy and unappertising, pan cooking is on border of being burnt before appearing cooked!

