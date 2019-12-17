Linda Mccartney Shredded Hoisin Duck 300G

Absolutely lovely, good quality, great taste, reas
Absolutely lovely, good quality, great taste, reasonable price
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (sitr-fried as per instructions) per 100g
Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (89%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Seasoning [Granulated Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar Powder, Potato Starch, Soya Sauce Powder (Soya and Wheat), Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Garlic Powder, Spices (Ginger, Fennel, Black Pepper, Aniseed, Cinnamon, Clove), Salt, Malted Barley Extract, Natural Flavouring, Colour: Paprika Extract], Rapeseed Oil, Malted Barley Extract
Keep frozen -18ºC or below. Do not refreeze.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for the whole pack. For best results, always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging.
Place 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan or wok and cook over a medium heat until oil is hot. Add the vegetarian shredded duck and cook for 7-8 minutes over a medium heat, stirring regularly. Halfway through cooking, add 50ml of water.
Pack contains 4 servings
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|(sitr-fried as per instructions) per 100g
|(sitr-fried as per instructions) per 1/4 pack
|Energy kJ
|794
|666
|Energy kcal
|190
|159
|Fat
|7.7g
|6.5g
|(of which saturates)
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|5.9g
|5.0g
|(of which sugars)
|2.4g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|3.3g
|Protein
|22.1g
|18.5g
|Salt
|1.7g
|1.4g
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019