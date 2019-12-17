By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Linda Mccartney Shredded Hoisin Duck 300G

5(1)Write a review
Linda Mccartney Shredded Hoisin Duck 300G
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

1/4 of a pack (stir-fried as per instructions) contains:
  • Energy666kJ 159kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt1.4g
    24%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (sitr-fried as per instructions) per 100g

Product Description

  • Seasoned, shredded vegetarian hoisin duck made with rehydrated textured soya and wheat protein.
  • See lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk for recipe ideas
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • "Mum believed that the kitchen was the heart of the home and we are proud to carry on her ethos of honest, delicious vegetarian food that's good for animals, the earth and you."
  • The McCartney Family
  • Linda McCartney, a photographer, mother and food pioneer who turned her own passion for good and tasty food into innovative and groundbreaking products like this one.
  • Wonderfully tasty
  • High protein
  • Low saturated fat
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 300g
  • High protein
  • Low saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (89%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Seasoning [Granulated Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar Powder, Potato Starch, Soya Sauce Powder (Soya and Wheat), Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Garlic Powder, Spices (Ginger, Fennel, Black Pepper, Aniseed, Cinnamon, Clove), Salt, Malted Barley Extract, Natural Flavouring, Colour: Paprika Extract], Rapeseed Oil, Malted Barley Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen -18ºC or below. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for the whole pack. For best results, always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging.
Place 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan or wok and cook over a medium heat until oil is hot. Add the vegetarian shredded duck and cook for 7-8 minutes over a medium heat, stirring regularly. Halfway through cooking, add 50ml of water.

Preparation and Usage

  • Great with rice or noodles

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH.

Return to

  • Please Get in Touch
  • Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
  • customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • 0800 626 697
  • www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(sitr-fried as per instructions) per 100g(sitr-fried as per instructions) per 1/4 pack
Energy kJ794666
Energy kcal190159
Fat 7.7g6.5g
(of which saturates)0.7g0.6g
Carbohydrate 5.9g5.0g
(of which sugars)2.4g2.0g
Fibre 3.9g3.3g
Protein 22.1g18.5g
Salt 1.7g1.4g
Pack contains 4 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely lovely, good quality, great taste, reas

5 stars

Absolutely lovely, good quality, great taste, reasonable price

Helpful little swaps

Quorn Sausages 336G

£ 2.00
£5.96/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here