Tesco Roasted Cashew & Raisin Mix 225G

- Energy551kJ 131kcal7%
- Fat5.7g8%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars11.1g12%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1835kJ / 438kcal
Product Description
- A mix of roasted cashew nuts & mixed raisins.
- A balanced mix of sweet sundried raisins and roasted cashews
- Source of Fibre A balanced mix of sweet sundried raisins and roasted cashews
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Source of fibre
- A balanced mix of sweet sundried raisins and roasted cashew
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 225G
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Roasted Cashew Nuts, Crimson Raisins (30%) [Raisins, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Flame Raisins (30%) [Raisins, Sunflower Oil].
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced of more than one country
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 7 servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Drained weight
-;-
Net Contents
225g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1835kJ / 438kcal
|551kJ / 131kcal
|Fat
|19.0g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|57.0g
|17.1g
|Sugars
|37.0g
|11.1g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|1.0g
|Protein
|8.0g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020