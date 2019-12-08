By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Shortbread Petticoat Tails 450G

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Shortbread Petticoat Tails 450G
£ 2.00
£0.44/100g
One segment
  • Energy238kJ 57kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2164kJ / 518kcal

Product Description

  • All butter Scottish shortbread petticoat tails.
  • MADE IN SCOTLAND Baked to a traditional recipe for a buttery crumble Our bakers have been baking shortbread in Scotland for more than 65 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (33%), Sugar, Cornflour, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in U.K., Scotland

Number of uses

40 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2164kJ / 518kcal238kJ / 57kcal
Fat28.1g3.1g
Saturates17.5g1.9g
Carbohydrate59.1g6.5g
Sugars14.2g1.6g
Fibre2.1g0.2g
Protein6.1g0.7g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes burnt

1 stars

Tastes burnt

Totally sweet buttery and delicious.

5 stars

Buy these boxes for us and family and friends. Taste like shortbread should. Highly recommended.

My favourites

5 stars

My absolute favourite biscuit. Melts in mouth, smooth and buttery, not only enjoyed by me but visiting guests love them too

Lovely

5 stars

Really nice shortbread. One complaint - it is almost impossible to break it into the triangles as the scoring is too shallow

Best shortbread on the market

5 stars

Best shortbread on the market . SO why is it not on your shelves !!!!! Please bring it back ,my husband loves it

Lovely shortbread

5 stars

Lovely shortbread it’s light best I’ve tasted

Excellent

5 stars

These are gorgeous. Good value.

