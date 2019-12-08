Tesco Shortbread Petticoat Tails 450G

Tastes burnt
Totally sweet buttery and delicious.
Buy these boxes for us and family and friends. Taste like shortbread should. Highly recommended.
My absolute favourite biscuit. Melts in mouth, smooth and buttery, not only enjoyed by me but visiting guests love them too
Really nice shortbread. One complaint - it is almost impossible to break it into the triangles as the scoring is too shallow
Best shortbread on the market . SO why is it not on your shelves !!!!! Please bring it back ,my husband loves it
Lovely shortbread it’s light best I’ve tasted
These are gorgeous. Good value.