Tesco Mini Gingerbread Men 100G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Mini Gingerbread Men 100G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

One biscuit
  • Energy123kJ 29kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1957kJ / 466kcal

Product Description

  • Shaped gingerbread biscuits.
  LIGHTLY SPICED Carefully baked for a warming crunch
  • LIGHTLY SPICED Carefully baked for a warming crunch
  • Lightly spiced
  • Carefully baked for a warming crunch
  • No artificial flavours, colours or hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Derivatives (Milk), Ginger Powder, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (6.3g)
Energy1957kJ / 466kcal123kJ / 29kcal
Fat18.0g1.1g
Saturates7.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate68.6g4.3g
Sugars23.9g1.5g
Fibre2.5g0.2g
Protein6.2g0.4g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

They are so cute and exactly as described not to s

5 stars

They are so cute and exactly as described not to spicy. My 3 grandchildren polished them off in minutes

