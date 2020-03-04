Maynardsbassetts Jelly Babies Berry Mix 165

- Energy370 kJ 87 kcal4%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1403 kJ
Product Description
- Fruit flavoured jelly babies.
- Maynards Bassetts Jelly Babies Berry Mix features Blackcurrant, Raspberry and Strawberry flavours
- Ideal for sharing throughout the summer these are firm favourites all wrapped up in Berry themed packaging
- Made with real fruit juice, natural colours and flavours
- Pack size: 165G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Gelatine, Concentrated Fruit Juices** (1 %) (Apple, Strawberry, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon), Flavourings, **Equivalent to 5.5 % Fruit Juice
Allergy Information
- May contain Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Approx. 25 sweets per bag
Name and address
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Maynards Bassetts products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
Net Contents
165g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 4 sweets (26.4 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1403 kJ
|370 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|330 kcal
|87 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|78 g
|21 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|74 g
|20 g
|90 g
|Protein
|3.5 g
|0.9 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.02 g
|<0.01 g
|6 g
|-
|-
|-
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
