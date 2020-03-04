By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maynardsbassetts Jelly Babies Berry Mix 165

£ 1.00
£0.61/100g
Be treatwise. Each 4 sweets (26.4 g) serving contains
  • Energy370 kJ 87 kcal
    4%
  • Fat<0.1 g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1 g
    <1%
  • Sugars20 g
    22%
  • Salt<0.01 g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1403 kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit flavoured jelly babies.
  • Maynards Bassetts Jelly Babies Berry Mix features Blackcurrant, Raspberry and Strawberry flavours
  • Ideal for sharing throughout the summer these are firm favourites all wrapped up in Berry themed packaging
  • Made with real fruit juice, natural colours and flavours
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Gelatine, Concentrated Fruit Juices** (1 %) (Apple, Strawberry, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon), Flavourings, **Equivalent to 5.5 % Fruit Juice

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Approx. 25 sweets per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Maynards Bassetts products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 4 sweets (26.4 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1403 kJ370 kJ8400 kJ /
-330 kcal87 kcal2000 kcal
Fat <0.1 g<0.1 g70 g
of which Saturates <0.1 g<0.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate 78 g21 g260 g
of which Sugars 74 g20 g90 g
Protein 3.5 g0.9 g50 g
Salt 0.02 g<0.01 g6 g
Approx. 25 sweets per bag---
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

