Hipp Baby Foaming Handwash 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Hipp Baby Foaming Handwash 250Ml
£ 3.50
£1.40/100ml

New

  • Little ones will quack with delight at this super light and foamy handwash.
  • Our skincare range has been specially developed to be free ingredients sensitive skin doesn't like and to minimise the risk of allergies.
  • Free from & ultra-sensitive
  • Our duck adds tons of extra fun to handwashing
  • Specially developed by baby skincare experts & dermatologically tested
  • Free from PEG, parabens and paraffins
  • Free from allergy-causing fragrances (according to cosmetics regulations)
  • Remove pump then recycle
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Lauroyl Glutamate, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Glyceryl Oleate, Panthenol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Seed Extract, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, Allantoin, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Denatonium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • Pump once or twice into little hands, rub and rinse.

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse immediately with clean water. External use only.

Name and address

  • HiPP UK Ltd,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Reading,
  • RG10 0SQ.

Return to

  • For help and advice, please visit hipp.co.uk or call 0845 050 1351
  • HiPP UK Ltd,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Reading,
  • RG10 0SQ.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

