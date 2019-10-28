By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Glaceau Smartwater Sport Cap 850Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Glaceau Smartwater Sport Cap 850Ml
£ 0.89
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Per 100ml:
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 0kJ

Product Description

  • Vapour distilled spring water with added electrolytes
  • Sometimes the answer is right under your nose, and other times it's floating above your head… in our case, it was the humble cloud that got us thinking. Inspired by the water cycle, we vapour distil our spring water and then add electrolytes to deliver a distinctive, clean, crisp taste, smart because it's designed that way
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Inspired by clouds
  • Clean, crisp taste
  • Pack size: 850ml

Information

Ingredients

Spring Water, Electrolytes: Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Potassium Bicarbonate

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place, away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.Best before end: see side of cap or bottle neck

Preparation and Usage

  • Open by hand

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

850ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 0kJ
-0kcal
Fat 0g
Of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 0g
Of which sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

NO SALT .EXCELLENT

5 stars

no salt is wonderful !But don't need it in a meal deal.

