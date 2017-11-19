Bellingham Chardonnay 75Cl

Bellingham Chardonnay - what happened?
I bought a case of Bellingham Chardonnay in April this year & was very impressed, a distinct improvement on the Lindeman's Bin 65 I often buy, but then again the Bellingham was/is significantly (about 50%) more expensive. On this occasion the price premium was justified. I bought 2 more cases recently at a larger discount (now 'only' about 30% more than the Lindeman's), and have just returned 11x bottles. This wine did not have a shadow of the character and impact of the April purchase, a dull, lifeless and insipid offering by comparison. I opened a bottle of Kumala Reserve S. B. & my wife & I agreed that at 75% of the cost of the Bellingham, the Kumala S. B. provided a significantly better experience. Please note, we were not comparing the grapes, simply the 'oomf' provided by one and the total lack thereof of the other.
Really enjoyed this wine
I enjoy dry whites with lime tones and this did not disappoint. Also had no ill effects the next day after two glasses, which I seem to get from some wines, especially Sauvignon Blancs. I am not sure what vintage either 2015 or 16. Would buy again.
Surprisingly good, given the other review
Gorgeous moreish and subtle Chardonnay, not over oaked and differently fruity - melon and citrus. Tasted almost as if it included some Viognier. I often buy Gewurtztraminer and Reisling for the females, so this is an interesting alternative and I'm buying some more for myself too. I also tried the Chardonnay on the strength of other Bellingham wines - Roussanne and Chenin Blanc, but was not disappointed. I don't normally write reviews here but felt some balance was in order.
Disappointing
As I love the Old Vine Chenin Blanc and I saw the Chardonnay on offer I thought I would try this. It had none of the oaky flavour and body of the Chenin, in fact it was so tasteless and sour I ended up sending the whole case back, which I have never done. I was so disappointed as I expected even more flavour in this wine.