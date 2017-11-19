By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bellingham Chardonnay 75Cl

3(4)Write a review
Bellingham Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 11.00
£11.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White South African Wine
  • Visit our website for detailed tasting notes and food pairing suggestions.
  • www.bellinghamwines.com
  • This barrel fermented wine has butterscotch, spicy cloves and orange peel aromas on the nose. Layers of citrus and melon on the palate and finish with a citrus/lime freshness.
  • Nestled between the slopes of the Groot Drakenstein mountains in the Franschhoek Valley, lies the Bellingham Homestead. Bellingham has been the home of intriguing wines, each with its own unique and charming character.
  • Wine of Stellenbosch, South Africa
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This is a rich yellow colour with aromas of butterscotch, spicy cloves and orange peel. Flavours of citrus and melon line the palate, finishing on a fresh citrus-lime note.

Region of Origin

Stellenbosch

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Bellingham

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Richard Duckitt

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were hand harvested, whole bunch pressed and cold-settled prior to natural fermentation in stainless steel and barrel. 60% of the wine was fermented in new and second fill French oak barrels and then matured for 9 months with frequent batonage.

History

  • To his friends and family he was 'Pod', but to the Cape Winelands he was Bernard Podlashuk, the maverick winemaker. Never quite satisfied to be just ordinary, he was recognised for his daring vision, sheer audacity and unabated drive that helped place South African wine on the map. The legend of Bernard's tenacity and innovative flair lives on through Bellingham's range of extraordinary wines.

Regional Information

  • Mountainous terrain and a diversity of terroirs are key contributors that make Stellenbosch a premier viticultural region. The vineyards have granite soils and are above 200m and open to fresh summer breezes originating from False Bay.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 4 years

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Bellingham,
  • Huguenot Rd,
  • Franschhoek,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • DGB Europe Ltd,
  • 99 Park Drive,
  • Milton Park,
  • Abingdon,
  • OX14 4RY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • DGB Europe Ltd,
  • 99 Park Drive,
  • Milton Park,
  • Abingdon,
  • OX14 4RY,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Bellingham Chardonnay - what happened?

1 stars

I bought a case of Bellingham Chardonnay in April this year & was very impressed, a distinct improvement on the Lindeman's Bin 65 I often buy, but then again the Bellingham was/is significantly (about 50%) more expensive. On this occasion the price premium was justified. I bought 2 more cases recently at a larger discount (now 'only' about 30% more than the Lindeman's), and have just returned 11x bottles. This wine did not have a shadow of the character and impact of the April purchase, a dull, lifeless and insipid offering by comparison. I opened a bottle of Kumala Reserve S. B. & my wife & I agreed that at 75% of the cost of the Bellingham, the Kumala S. B. provided a significantly better experience. Please note, we were not comparing the grapes, simply the 'oomf' provided by one and the total lack thereof of the other.

Really enjoyed this wine

4 stars

I enjoy dry whites with lime tones and this did not disappoint. Also had no ill effects the next day after two glasses, which I seem to get from some wines, especially Sauvignon Blancs. I am not sure what vintage either 2015 or 16. Would buy again.

Surprisingly good, given the other review

5 stars

Gorgeous moreish and subtle Chardonnay, not over oaked and differently fruity - melon and citrus. Tasted almost as if it included some Viognier. I often buy Gewurtztraminer and Reisling for the females, so this is an interesting alternative and I'm buying some more for myself too. I also tried the Chardonnay on the strength of other Bellingham wines - Roussanne and Chenin Blanc, but was not disappointed. I don't normally write reviews here but felt some balance was in order.

Disappointing

1 stars

As I love the Old Vine Chenin Blanc and I saw the Chardonnay on offer I thought I would try this. It had none of the oaky flavour and body of the Chenin, in fact it was so tasteless and sour I ended up sending the whole case back, which I have never done. I was so disappointed as I expected even more flavour in this wine.

