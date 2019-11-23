By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Cheese & Bacon Breaded Chicken Kievs 500G

£ 2.50
£0.50/100g
One kiev
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 999kJ / 239kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken breast with a smoked bacon with added water and cheese filling in a breadcrumb coating.
  • Classic chicken kievs are a real family favourite and it's easy to see why. Fuss free, quick cooking for hungry tummies at teatime. These kievs are made with 100% breast meat coated in crispy breadcrumbs and have a rich, creamy cheese & bacon centre. Cook from frozen in just 30 minutes. Make a teatime treat with herby new potatoes and petits pois or for simple suppers team your kievs with potato waffles, frozen peas and a dollop of tomato ketchup. This product is made with 100% chopped and shaped chicken breast with no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Made with 100% chicken breast coated in crispy breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (54%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Bacon With Added Water (2%)(Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2%)(Milk, Salt, Rennet, Starter Culture), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk)(Curd (Milk)[Milk, Cream (Milk), Starter Culture], Salt), Yeast, Salt, Cornflour, Pork Gelatine, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, Lactic Acid), Dextrose, Emulsifier (Trisodium Citrate, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum, Calcium Lactate), Antioxidant (Tartaric Acid), Processing Aid (Calcium Sulphate, Calcium Silicate, Carbon Dioxide), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Enzymes, Anti-caking Agent (Magnesium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 28-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • For best results cook from frozen
  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, using chicken from

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne kiev (123g**)
Energy999kJ / 239kcal1228kJ / 294kcal
Fat14.3g17.6g
Saturates2.8g3.5g
Carbohydrate13.6g16.7g
Sugars0.8g1.0g
Fibre1.1g1.4g
Protein13.5g16.6g
Salt0.7g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

No filling AT ALL.

1 stars

I thought it would be the same as the chilled version. How wrong I was. No filling AT ALL. Buy the chilled version, more expensive but at least you get the filling.

Actually quite surprised they are flavourful and y

4 stars

Actually quite surprised they are flavourful and you get enough for a family

Empty kievs!

2 stars

No oozing cheese sauce nor bacon in any of my cheese and bacon breaded chicken kievs although I could taste cheese n bacon (flavourings perhaps?), I certainly couldn't see any. Extremely disappointed and won't be buying again.

Before I Became A Vegetarian These Cheese And Baco

4 stars

Before I Became A Vegetarian These Cheese And Bacon Chicken Kievs Were Nice I Liked Them And I Don't Think There Was Any Pink Or Dark Bits In It Or Any Other Bits

