Tesco 4 Cheese & Bacon Breaded Chicken Kievs 500G

I thought it would be the same as the chilled version. How wrong I was. No filling AT ALL. Buy the chilled version, more expensive but at least you get the filling.
Actually quite surprised they are flavourful and y
Actually quite surprised they are flavourful and you get enough for a family
Empty kievs!
No oozing cheese sauce nor bacon in any of my cheese and bacon breaded chicken kievs although I could taste cheese n bacon (flavourings perhaps?), I certainly couldn't see any. Extremely disappointed and won't be buying again.
Before I Became A Vegetarian These Cheese And Baco
Before I Became A Vegetarian These Cheese And Bacon Chicken Kievs Were Nice I Liked Them And I Don't Think There Was Any Pink Or Dark Bits In It Or Any Other Bits